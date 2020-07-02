Wednesday, July 1
1:44 a.m. — W. Dakota Avenue, alarms
7:10 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints
7:36 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., parking complaint / enforcement
8:37 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., parking complaint / enforcement
9:50 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check
12:10 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., property lost
5:22 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct
6:44 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., parking complaint / enforcement
7:26 p.m. — LaFramboise, parking complaint / enforcement
9:49 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., fireworks
10:17 p.m. — E. 5th Ave., fireworks
10:28 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., disturbing the peace
10:56 p.m. — E. Pawn Street, fireworks
