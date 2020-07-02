Wednesday, July 1

1:44 a.m. — W. Dakota Avenue, alarms

7:10 a.m. — E. Dakota Ave., animal complaints

7:36 a.m. — S. Lincoln Ave., parking complaint / enforcement

8:37 a.m. — S. Harrison Ave., parking complaint / enforcement

9:50 a.m. — N. Euclid Ave., welfare check

12:10 p.m. — E. Capitol Ave., property lost

5:22 p.m. — W. Capitol Ave., disorderly conduct

6:44 p.m. — N. Poplar Ave., parking complaint / enforcement

7:26 p.m. — LaFramboise, parking complaint / enforcement

9:49 p.m. — E. Broadway Ave., fireworks

10:17 p.m. — E. 5th Ave., fireworks

10:28 p.m. — N. Highland Ave., disturbing the peace

10:56 p.m. — E. Pawn Street, fireworks

