Gov. Kristi Noem wants to combine the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The new department will be called the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, according to Noem’s Executive Reorganization Order 2021-03.
Some legislators, and others in South Dakota, disapprove of this combining of departments. They have started Senate Resolution of Disapproval 901, which goes against the executive order and would stop it from going into effect.
The prime sponsor of the disapproval is Sen. Troy Heinert (D-Mission), along with Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) and Reps. Linda Duba (D-Sioux Falls), Jennifer Keintz (D-Eden) and Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls).
The resolution was introduced in the Senate on Feb. 25, and was referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources. In the March 4 committee hearing, a close vote of 4-3 passed it on to the full senate.
Voting ‘yea’ to stopping the department combination were Sens. Troy Heinert, V.J. Smith (R-Brookings), Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City), and Herman Otten (R-Lennox). Voting ‘nay’ were Sens. Mary Duvall (R-Pierre), Gary Cammack (R-Union Center), and Joshua Klumb (R-Mitchell).
The senate floor vote could be held as early as Monday, March 8.
During the 2021 South Dakota Farmers Union state convention, SDFU members voted unanimously to oppose the merger. According to Doug Sombke, president SDFU, keeping the two departments separate would be best for the state’s agriculture.
According to SDFU, the purpose of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources is to protect air, water and land, while the purpose of the Department of Agriculture is to promote and protect agriculture in South Dakota. These two missions stand independent of one another, while they also serve as a check and balance system for one another.
“Merging these two departments will result in fewer seats at the table for our farmers and ranchers. SDFU calls upon the 2021 South Dakota Legislature to reject any plan to merge these two departments or any other state agency,” Sombke said during his March 4 testimony before the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.
“An industry creating $32.5 billion annually to our economy deserves its stand-alone department ensuring our family farmers and ranchers remain a priority to South Dakota,” Sombke said.
“Our agriculture industry depends upon the Department of Agriculture remaining a stand-alone agency to best serve the South Dakota family farmers and ranchers,” Sombke said.
“Invariably there will be conflicts on land use, water issues or air quality that will involve modern agriculture. Currently there would be someone from DENR investigating those issues. With the planned merger, we are very concerned about who will stand up and defend agriculture in those scenarios,” Sombke said.
