A post-Halloween five-kilometer walk/run is scheduled for Nov. 2.
To pre-register, and pre-pay, visit either of the two co-sponsors — Anytime Fitness at 740 E. Sioux Ave or The Right Turn at 115 E. Sioux Ave.
The event has grown every year since the first one in 2011.
“In the last five 5Ks we’ve donated an average of $1,200 to the non-profit chosen for that year. Our goal this year is to get $1,500 donated to The Right Turn,” said Leslie Mew, manager of Anytime Fitness.
On walk/run day, registration is from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Steamboat amphitheatre, which is also the starting line. The walk/run itself starts at 11 a.m.
“The 5K is for fun. It is open to everyone. Bring your kids and dress up in your Halloween costumes,” said Mew.
“Here’s what we have for the 5k so far,” said Mew. “It is a run/walk — not everyone is required to run. Register early, and get a free T-shirt. There will be a decorations table at the start of the race, where runners/walkers can decorate themselves in Halloween necklaces/rings/bracelets. There is a prize for the best costume.
Families are welcome — bring strollers, bikes, trikes, scooters, etc. The course uses the bike path along the river, so the terrain is flat.
Sponsors are also welcome. If some one or a business/organization would like to make a donation and/or supply goodies to the decoration table for runners/walkers to take, they are encouraged to.
