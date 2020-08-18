“The United States Postal Service will play a critical role this year in delivering election mail for millions of voters across the country,” said Louis DeJoy, U.S. Postmaster General. “There has been a lot of discussion recently about whether the Postal Service is ready, willing and able to meet this challenge.
“The Postal Service is ready today to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives this fall. Even with the challenges of keeping our employees and customers safe and healthy as they operate amid a pandemic, we will deliver the nation’s election mail on time and within our well-established service standards," said DeJoy. "The American public should know that this is our number one priority between now and election day. The 630,000 dedicated women and men of the Postal Service are committed, ready and proud to meet this sacred duty.”
DeJoy then announced the expansion of the USPS current leadership taskforce on election mail, enhancing ongoing work and partnership with state and local election officials in jurisdictions throughout the country. “Because of the unprecedented demands of the 2020 election, this taskforce will help ensure that election officials and voters are well informed and fully supported by the Postal Service,” said DeJoy.
DeJoy made clear reassurances.
- Retail hours at Post Offices will not change.
- Mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are.
- No mail processing facilities will be closed.
- Overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.
- Effective Oct. 1, we will engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.
