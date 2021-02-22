GROW South Dakota has been awarded an $8,000 Good Neighbor Citizenship grant from State Farm to help homebuyers through the buying process.
It helps homeowners with the expectations of applying for a home loan through the Purchase Wisely, Live Safely Initiative. This initiative raises awareness and gives specific guides on personalized plans to keep their homes healthy and safe. Home safety is critical now when more people are spending additional time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are thankful for the partnership with State Farm to offer our clients valuable information to help them be successful homeowners,” said Maureen Nelson, GROW SD project director. “Anyone interested in preparing to become a homeowner is encouraged to contact GROW SD at info@growsd.org, 605-698-7654.” For more information, visit www.growsd.org.
To date, State Farm has awarded GROW South Dakota more than $25,000 in support of their Community Development programs.
