Cancer is a broad term that encompasses many different diseases, and each type of cancer has different patterns and tendencies. But at its core, cancer means a group of cells that is growing uncontrollably, due to one or multiple genetic mutations.
Cancer prevention is a topic we see frequently in the media, and it can be hard to separate fact from fiction. Truthfully, many cancers occur at random, and even modern science does not yield any clues as to how to prevent such cancers.
Supplements and products marketed as “cancer prevention” do not have sound medical data, and I would advise skepticism of any product purporting to “cleanse” or “detox.” However, there are environmental factors that increase the risk of many cancers. Let’s focus on those.
Smoking increases the risk of cancer — not just lung, but also bladder, kidney, cervical and numerous other types of malignant tumors. Additionally, chewing tobacco significantly increases the risk of head and neck cancers. Quitting tobacco is the most impactful lifestyle change one can make to reduce their lifetime cancer risk.
Sun protection is essential for reducing the risk of most skin cancers, including melanoma and the more common basal or squamous cell cancers. Experts recommend sun avoidance, protective clothing and using sunscreen with SPF 30 or greater when out in the sun.
The human papillomavirus is a common virus that increases the risk of cervical, penile and many head and neck cancers. We have highly effective vaccines which can prevent this cancer-causing virus. The first vaccine is recommended at age 11 or 12, as it is most effective when administered in adolescence; but the vaccines are now FDA approved up to age 45.
Other components of a healthy lifestyle including a healthy diet, exercise and lowering alcohol intake, can also reduce your lifetime cancer risk. Most importantly, have a yearly conversation with your primary care provider about age-appropriate cancer screening.
In rare cases, a strong family history of cancer may warrant genetic counseling, as some inherited abnormalities merit more aggressive cancer screening. Thus, providing a thorough family history to your care provider is crucial too.
In summary, though many cancers appear out of sheer bad luck, there are many things one can do to reduce the overall risk of cancer. None of those things include spending money on products touted as “anti-oxidant,” “detoxifying” or “cleansing.”
So, my advice is to save your money and focus on data-driven recommendations.
Kelly Evans-Hullinger, M.D. is part of The Prairie Doc® team of physicians and currently practices internal medicine in Brookings, South Dakota. Follow The Prairie Doc® at www.prairiedoc.org and on Facebook featuring On Call with the Prairie Doc® a medical Q&A show celebrating its twentieth season of truthful, tested, and timely medical information, broadcast on SDPB and streaming live on Facebook most Thursdays at 7 p.m. central.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.