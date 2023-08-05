High costs and shortages of pharmaceuticals are serious, ongoing issues. Drug prices in the United States are among the highest in the world.

A recent survey by the Rand Corporation looked at drug prices in 32 developed countries. U.S. prices were the highest in the group and were more than twice the average prices in other countries. What is especially troubling is that the products sold in many of these countries are the same drugs produced by the same manufacturers as those sold in the U.S. at much higher prices.

