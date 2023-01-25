Frequently, my patients will come to a visit and bring up a major concern: “Doc, I think I might have dementia; my memory seems to be slipping.” They might give examples of having difficulty finding words, forgetting people’s names, or just feeling like their thinking is slower. Many of them know a family member who has dementia, and they are worried.

My first response is to hear their concerns. Of course, if a patient is showing early signs of dementia, we want to assess that and do our best to get a diagnosis for them. What I have found, however, is that often when these concerns are raised, we find things that are not dementia to explain them.

