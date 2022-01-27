Purchase Access

Last spring, I was at home washing my hands, and as I glanced up into the mirror, I noticed something unusual. My bathroom light hit my neck just right as I swallowed and there it was — a prominent lump. I diagnosed myself with a thyroid nodule and wondered how I, a physician, had failed to notice this large protuberance before that moment.

Thyroid nodules are quite common. In some cases, they are noticed by the patient — like me — or are found through an exam. In many cases, they are found on accident when someone has an imaging test, like a CT scan, MRI or ultrasound, done for some other reason. The vast majority of thyroid nodules are benign, only 5 percent or less representing thyroid cancer.

Typically, if a thyroid nodule is found, thyroid labs and a formal thyroid ultrasound will be recommended. The size and characteristics of the nodule on the ultrasound help to guide whether a fine needle aspiration — a type of biopsy — should be performed. Many nodules are fluid-filled and small, which we know conveys almost no risk of being cancerous, so those can be watched without biopsy.

In my case, the nodule was medium-sized, two centimeters in diameter, and had slight irregularity such that it was “mildly suspicious” and did warrant a biopsy. As a physician-patient awaiting my procedure, I knew that the data said my nodule was still at very low risk of being cancerous, but I still had some anxiety about the worst-case scenario.

My colleague, a surgeon, performed my fine needle aspiration expertly the next month. The procedure was easy, done in the office with minimal discomfort. She drained out enough fluid that I no longer had a visible neck lump afterward. My results returned benign, a huge relief.

My thyroid nodule story is a typical one and leaves me with the following advice for others. If a nodule is characterized as benign on ultrasound, rest assured, as these guidelines are sound and based on excellent data. If your doctor recommends a biopsy, try not to lose too much sleep — the procedure is very tolerable, and still, most nodules are benign.

I had the good fortune of knowing that even if my mass turned out to be cancer, most thyroid cancers have excellent cure rates. However, I am oddly grateful to have had a small taste of the health stress my patients deal with daily. I hope it improves my doctoring.

Kelly Evans-Hullinger, M.D. is part of The Prairie Doc® team of physicians and currently practices internal medicine in Brookings, South Dakota. Follow The Prairie Doc® at www.prairiedoc.org and on Facebook featuring On Call with the Prairie Doc® a medical Q&A show celebrating its twentieth season of truthful, tested, and timely medical information, broadcast on SDPB and streaming live on Facebook most Thursdays at 7 p.m. central.

