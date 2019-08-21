The annual Prairie Winds 4-H Achievement Days were held August 5-6. Included were 4-H display and open class exhibits at the Pat Duffy Community Center and livestock shows at the Joe Schomer Barn at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.
“This is the time for 4-H members to show the fruits of their labor on their 4-H projects that they have been working on all year long,” said Jackie Husted, 4-H program assistant Stanley/Sully/Hughes County 4-H Office. “Those 4-H members who participated are eligible to participate at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron, August 29 through September 2.”
Display exhibits
- Evelyn Allen: clothing – 3 Purples; foods/nutrition – 2 Blues; horticulture – Blue; photography – purple & blues; visual arts – Purple.
- Nora Allen: clothing – 2 Purples; foods/nutrition – Purple & Blue; horticulture – Blue; photography – Purple; visual arts – 2 Purples & Blue.
- Jayna Blume: beef – Purple; child development – Purple; clothing – 4 Purples; first aid – White; fitness/sports – Purple; food preservation – Blue; foods/nutrition – Purple & Blue; hobbies/collections – Purple; home environment – 3 Purples; photography – 5 Purples & 4 Blues; veterinary science – Purple; visual arts – 6 Purples & 2 Blues; wildlife/fisheries – Purple; writing & public speaking - Purple.
- McKia Brink: clothing – White; poultry/eggs – Purple; visual arts – Purple, Blue & Red.
- James Fosheim: geospatial – Purple; poultry/eggs – Purple; visual arts – 2 Purples.
- Sarah Fosheim: photography – 3 Purples & Blue; poultry/eggs – 2 Purples; visual arts – Purple & Blue.
- Allison Glodt: community service – Purple; photography – 3 Purples; visual arts – Purple.
- Carson Glodt: home environment – Purple; visual arts – Purple
- *Jace Hand: home environment – 2 Purples; photography – 9 Purples & Blue; visual arts – 8 Purples & 3 Blues.
- Jasmine Hays: child development – 2 Purples; clothing – 2 Purples; graphic design – 2 Purples; home environment – Blue; visual arts – 10 Purples, 8 Blues & Red.
- Jessica Hays: clothing – 4 Purples; home environment – Purple & 2 Blues; visual arts – 3 Purples, 3 Blues & 3 Reds.
- Josiah Hays: aerospace/rocketry – Blue; child development – Purple, 3 Blues & White; clothing – Purple; geology/minerals – Blue; hobbies/collections – 2 Purples; visual arts – 4 Blues; wood science – Purple.
- Kenzi Herren: child development – Purple; clothing – Purple; foods/nutrition – 2 Blues; home environment – Purple; photography – Purple; visual arts – 2 Blues.
- Morgan Hoffman: visual arts – Purple & Blue. Haley Husted: home environment – Purple; visual arts – Blue.
- Noah Johnson: range science / pasture management – Purple; welding science – 2 Blues; wood science – Purple.
- Jenna Kruger: home environment – 2 Purples & 3 Blue; photography – 2 Purples, 3 Blues & 2 Reds; visual arts – 3 Purples.
- Jayne Lees:home environment – Purple; photography – Red; visual arts – 4 Purple & 3 Blues. John Lees: aerospace/rocketry – Blue; photography – Purple & Blue; visual arts – 4 Blues.
- Liam Livermont: horticulture – Purple & 2 Blues; visual arts – 3 Purples.
- Hailey Ludwig: companion animal – Purple & Blues; hobbies/collections – Purple; home environment – 2 Purples, 2 Blues & 2 Reds; photography – 2 Blues & Red; visual arts – Purple & Blue
- Rowdy Menning: home environment – Blue; photography – Purple & Blue; visual arts – 5 Purples & Blue.
- Johnathon Neuharth: foods/nutrition – Purple & Blue; home environment – 2 Purples; Photography – 6 Purples; range science / pasture mgmt. – 2 Purples; visual arts – 5 Purples.
- Justin Neuharth: foods/nutrition – Purple & Blue; home environment – 2 Purples; photography – 7 Purples; range science / pasture mgmt. – 2 Purples; visual arts – 5 Purples.
- Ella Oxford: goats – Purple; poultry/eggs – Purple; visual arts – Purple. Genevieve Oxford: foods/nutrition – Blue.
- Tessa Peterson: visual arts – 5 Blues. Tyson Peterson: visual arts – Purple, Blue & Red. Selah Rilling: horticulture – 2 Purples & 5 Blues; visual arts – Blue & Red.
- Amber Roman: visual arts – Purple. Brianna Roman: home environment – Blue; visual arts – Purple. Shelby Roman: home environment – Purple; visual arts – 2 Blues.
- Joshua Ryckman: welding science – Blue. Brianna Sargent: clothing – Purple; hobbies/collections – Purple; visual arts – Purple; writing/ public speaking – Blue.
- Grace Sargent: clothing – 2 Purples; health – Red; home environment – Purple & Blue; photography – 5 Purples & 2 Blues; visual arts – Red
- Spencer Sargent: hobbies/collections – Purple.
- Talia Schmitt: poultry/eggs – Purple & Blue; visual arts – Purple & 4 Blues.
- Hannah Schochenmaier: photography – Purple & 2 Blues; visual arts – Blue.
- Malia Schumacher: clothing – 2 Purples; foods/nutrition – 2 Purples & 2 Blues; hobbies/collections – 2 Purples; home environment – Purple; horticulture – Blue; photography – 5 Purples & Blue; visual arts – 3 Purples, Blue & Red.
- Alee Smith: home environment – Blue; visual arts – 2 Blues; welding science – Purple & Blue.
- Blake Tostenson: hobbies/collections – Purple; visual arts – 2 Purples. Kaylee Tostenson: clothing – 2 Purples; home environment – Purple; visual arts – 2 Purples.
- Selina Valeros: child development – Purple; clothing – 3 Blues; home environment – Purple, Blue & Red; visual arts – 8 Purples & 8 Blues.
- Reece Van Der Berg: hobbies/collections – Purple; home environment – Purple & 3 Blues; outdoor education/recreation – Purple; visual arts – 2 Purples & Blue.
- Joseph Ward: aerospace/rocketry – Purple; visual arts – Blue.
4-H Clover Bud participants
Kinley Manning, Kaydee Neuharth, Taya Dozier, Rett Blume, Chaston Sowards, Channing Sowards, Jesse Fosheim, Charlie Allen and Lilla Livermont.
4-H Best of Show:
- Business/technology: junior – James Fosheim.
- Clothing: constructed – junior – Evelyn Allen; senior – Jessica Hays. Selected outfit: junior – Josiah Hays; senior – Jessica Hays.
- Conservation of Natural Resources: junior – Johnathon Neuharth; senior – Noah Johnson. Displays/posters: junior – Allison Glodt.
- Engineering/machines: junior – Joseph Ward.
- Fitness & sports/rodeo: junior – Jayna Blume.
- Foods/nutrition: junior – Justin Neuharth; senior – Malia Schumacher.
- Hobbies/collections: junior – Josiah Hays.
- Home environment: junior – Reece Van Der Berg.
- Horticulture: junior – Liam Livermont; senior – Selah Rilling. Photography: junior – Justin Neuharth; senior – Grace Sargent.
- Poultry/eggs: junior – Sarah Fosheim. Visual arts: Chalk/carbon/pigment - junior – Jasmine Hays.
- Clay/ceramics/modelingcompounds/plaster - junior – Jasmine Hays, senior – Jessica Hays.
- Fiber - junior – McKia Brink, senior – Malia Schumacher; Glass - senior – Jessica Hays.
- Handmade jewelry - junior – Liam Livermont.
- Leather - junior – Rowdy Menning.
- Nature - junior – Carson Glodt.
- Paper - junior – Jasmine Hays, senior – Malia Schumacher.
- Plastic - junior – Jace Hand.
- Textiles - junior – Jace Hand.
- Wood - junior – Jayna Blume, senior – Jessica Hays.
Livestock exhibits
Dog show
Max Brosz: rally (r.) - White; obedience (o.) - Red; showmanship (s.) - Purple; agility (a.) - Purple. Sorrine Ekle: r. - Purple; o. - Blue; s. - Purple; a. - Purple. Erin Maher: r. - Purple; o. - 2 Purples; s. - Purple; agility - Blue. Selina Valeros: r. - Red; o. - Red; s. - Purple. Jasmine Hays: r. - Blue; o. - Purple; s. - Purple; a. - Purple. Josiah Hays: r. - White; o. - Red. Max Hunsley: r. - White; o. - Red; s. - Purple; a. - Blue. Sara Maher: r. - Red; o. - Purple; s. - Purple; a - Purple. Jessica Hays: r. - Red; o. - Purple; s. - Purple; a. - Purple. Selah Rilling: r. - Purple; o. - Red; s. - Purple; a. Purple. Ari Schumacher: r. - Purple; o. - Purple; s. - Purple; a. - Purple. Malia Schumacher: r. - Blue & Red; o. - Purple; s. - Purple; a. - Purple. Savannah Shrake: r. - 2 Blues; o. - Blue; s. - Purple; a. - Blue
Dog Showmanship
- Beginner Grand Champion - Erin Maher, Reserve Champion - Max Brosz.
- Junior Grand Champion - Max Hunsley, Reserve Champion - Sara Maher.
- Senior Grand Champion - Selah Rilling, Reserve Champion - Malia Schumacher.
- Obedience Grand Champion - Sara Maher, Reserve Champion - Erin Maher.
- Agility Grand Champion - Selah Rilling, Reserve Champion - Sara Maher.
- Rallyn Grand Champion - Ari Schumacher, Reserve Champion - Erin Maher.
Cat/companion Animal Showmanship – Asher Oxford, Blue; Ella Oxford, Blue; Josiah Hays, Blue; Jasmine Hays, Blue; Malia Schumacher, Purple; Selah Rilling, Blue; Jessica Hays, Purple; Ari Schumacher, Purple; Grace Sargent, Blue. Senior Grand Champion Cat Showmanship - Ari Schumacher, Reserve - Malia Schumacher. Cat/companion Animal – Hailey Ludwig, Purple & Blue; Jessica Hays, Purple; Grace Sargent, Purple; Asher Oxford, Purple; Reece Van Der Berg, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Josiah Hays, Purple; Jasmine Hays, Purple; Selah Rilling, Purple; Ari Schumacher.
- Grand Champion - Josiah Hays
- Reserve Champion - Hailey Ludwig.
Rabbit Showmanship – Jessica Hays, Purple; Alee Smith, Purple; Josiah Hays, Blue; Nora Allen, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Jenna Kruger, Purple; Brianna Sargent, Purple; Evelyn Allen, Blue. Beginner Rabbit Showmanship Grand Champion – Brianna Sargent. Junior Rabbit Showmanship
- Grand Champion – Jenna Kruger.
- Reserve Champion – Ella Oxford.
Senior Rabbit Showmanship Grand Champion – Alee Smith, Reserve Champion – Jessica Hays. Rabbit exhibits – Alee Smith – 14 Purples & 5 Blues; Jessica Hays – Blue; Josiah Hays – Blue; Brianna Sargent – Purple; Evelyn Allen – 3 Purples; Nora Allen – 3 Blues; Jenna Kruger – 6 Purples; Ella Oxford - Blue.
- Best in Show – Jenna Kruger.
- Reserve – Alee Smith.
- Cloverbud Participant - Charlie Allen.
Poultry Showmanship – Evelyn Allen – Purple; James Fosheim, Purple; Johnathon Neuharth, Purple; Justin Neuharth, Purple; Dallys Day – Purple; Ella Oxford – Purple; Sarah Fosheim - Purple.
- Beginner Poultry Showmanship Grand Champion – Johnathon Neuharth, Reserve Champion – James Fosheim.
- Junior Poultry Showmanship Grand Champion – Ella Oxford, Reserve Champion – Sarah Fosheim.
Poultry exhibits – Evelyn Allen – 2 Purples; Nora Allen – Red; Dallys Day – 2 Purples; Ella Oxford – Purple; Johnathon Neuharth – 3 Purples; Justin Neuharth – 2 Purples & 2 Blues; James Fosheim - Purple.
- Breeding Grand Champion - Justin Neuharth
- Reserve Champion - Ella Oxford
- Production Grand Champion - Evelyn Allen
- Reserve Champion - James Fosheim.
Dairy Goat Showmanship: Joe Hoffman, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Spencer Sargent, Purple; Sarah Fosheim, Purple; Morgan Hoffman, Purple; James Fosheim, Purple; Johnathon Neuharth, Purple; Justin Neuharth.
- Beginner Dairy Goat Showmanship Grand Champion: Johnathon Neuharth, Reserve Champion: Justin Neuharth.
- Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship Grand Champion: Morgan Hoffman, Reserve Champion: Ella Oxford.
- Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship Grand Champion: Joe Hoffman.
Dairy Goats – Johnathon Neuharth – 6 Purples; Justin Neuharth – 7 Purples; Morgan Hoffman – 3 Purples; Joe Hoffman – Purple; Sarah Fosheim – Purple; Spencer Sargent – Purple; Ella Oxford – Purple; James Fosheim – Purple; Genevieve Oxford - Purple.
- Grand Champion Breeding Doe – Justin Neuharth, Reserve Champion – Joe Hoffman.
- Grand Champion Breeding Buck – Justin Neuharth, Reserve Champion – Genevieve Oxford.
- Meat Goat Showmanship – Johnathon Neuharth – Purple; Justin Neuharth – Purple; Grace Sargent - Purple.
- Beginner Meat Goat Showmanship Grand Champion – Justin Neuharth, Reserve Champion – Johnathon Neuharth.
- Senior Meat Goat Showmanship Grand Champion – Grace Sargent.
- Breeding Meat Goat: Johnathon Neuharth – Purple; Grace Sargent – Purple.
- Breeding Meat Goat Grand Champion - Johnathon Neuharth, Reserve Champion – Grace Sargent.
- Market Meat Goat – Justin Neuharth – Purple.
- Market Meat Goat Grand Champion – Justin Neuharth.
Sheep Showmanship – Jayce Beastrom - Purple; Genevieve Oxford - Purple; Dalton Eldridge – Purple; Cash Fuller – Purple; Cheyenne Fuller - Purple.
- Beginner Sheep Showmanship Grand Champion – Dalton Eldridge, Reserve Champion – Cheyenne Fuller.
- Junior Sheep Showmanship Grand Champion – Genevieve Oxford.
- Senior Sheep Showmanship Grand Champion – Jayce Beastrom.
- Market Sheep – Jayce Beastrom, 3 Purples; Dalton Eldridge, 2 Purples.
- Grand Champion Market Sheep – Jayce Beastrom, Reserve Champion – Dalton Eldridge. Feeder Lamb: Dalton Eldridge, Purple.
- Grand Champion Feeder Lamb: Dalton Eldridge.
- Breeding Sheep – Jayce Beastrom, 7 Purples; Cash Fuller, 6 Purples; Cheyenne Fuller, 5 Purples; Genevieve Oxford, Purple.
- Grand Champion Breeding Ewe – Jayce Beastrom, Reserve Champion - Jayce Beastrom.
- Grand Champion Breeding Ram – Jayce Beastrom, Reserve Champion – Jayce Beastrom.
Beef Showmanship – Jayna Blume, Purple; Asher Oxford, Purple; Dallys Day, Purple; Evelyn Allen, Purple; Jesse Eldridge, Purple; Genevieve Oxford, Purple; Trenton Ramsey, Purple; Adam Schochenmaier, Purple; Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple; Haley Husted, Purple; Blake Feller, Purple.
- Beginner Beef Showmanship Grand Champion – Jayna Blume.
- Junior Beef Showmanship Grand Champion – Jesse Eldridge.
- Reserve Champion – Genevieve Oxford.
- Senior Beef Showmanship Grand Champion – Hannah Schochenmaier, Reserve Champion – Trenton Ramsey.
Feeder Calves – Genevieve Oxford, Purple; Dallys Day, Purple; Haley Husted, 2 Purples; Trenton Ramsey, 2 Purples; Evelyn Allen, Purple; Blake Feller, Purple.
- Grand Champion Breeding Heifer Calf – Haley Husted, Reserve Champion – Trenton Ramsey.
- Grand Champion Market Calf – Blake Feller, Reserve Champion – Trenton Ramsey.
Market Beef – Tyanne Geppert, Purple; Mataya Geppert, Purple; Trenton Ramsey, Purple; Jesse Eldridge, 2 Purples; Adam Schochenmaier, Purple.
- Grand Champion Market Steer – Tyanne Geppert, Reserve Champion – Mataya Geppert.
Breeding Heifers – Jayna Blume, 3 Purples; Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple; Asher Oxford, Purple.
- Grand Champion Breeding Heifer – Jayna Blume, Reserve Champion – Jayna Blume.
Swine Showmanship: Genevieve Oxford, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple.
- Junior Swine Showmanship Grand Champion: Genevieve Oxford, Reserve Champion: Ella Oxford.
- Market Swine: Genevieve Oxford, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple.
- Market Swine Grand Champion: Genevieve Oxford, Reserve Champion: Ella Oxford.
Small Animal Round Robin Winners: Junior – Jenna Kruger, Senior – Selah Rilling.
Large Animal Round Robin Winners: Junior – Morgan Hoffman, Senior – Tie: Jayce Beastrom & Hannah Schochenmaier.
Rate of Gain Winners: Sheep - Jayce Beastrom. Swine - Ella Oxford.
Youth in Action Results. Public presentations – Johnathon Neuharth, Purple; Rowdy Menning, Blue; Justin Neuharth, Purple; Jayna Blume, Purple. Fashion Revue – Jayna Blume, 3 Purples; Jayne Lees, Purple; Selina Valeros, 2 Purples; Kaylee Tostenson, Purple; Aliah Valeros, 2 Purples; Jessica Hays, Purple; Grace Sargent, Purple; Malia Schumacher, 2 Purples; Jasmine Hays, Purple. Special Foods – Selina Valeros, Blue; Jayna Blume, Purple; Jasmine Hays, Blue; Aliah Valeros, Purple; Jessica Hays, Purple; Malia Schumacher, Purple.
Open Class static exhibits
Needlework – Adult: Katie Stenson, Blue; Pat Weeldryer, 2 Blues; Needlework – Youth: Selina Valeros, Blue. Crafts – Adult: Michelle Lees, 2 Blues; Desirae Noteboom, Blue. Crafts – Youth: Selina Valeros, Blue & Red; Josiah Hays, Blue & Red; Kaysen Fisher, Blue; Kelby Fisher, Blue; Kane Hand, 6 Blues, 2 Reds; Bodie Hand, 2 Blues. Art – Adult: Desirae Noteboom, Blue. Art – Youth: Miriam Sternke, Blue; Kynlee Stoddard, Blue; Kane Hand, 3 Blues; Bodie Hand, Blue; Reese Hand, Red. Baked Foods – Youth: Kaysen Fisher, Blue. Photography – Adult: Crystal Neuharth, Blue.
County Fairs “Best of Shows.” Adult: Needlework – Pat Weeldreyer. Youth: Crafts – Kane Hand.
Pie Baking Contest (1st place $25 certificate, 2nd place $15, 3rd place $10 sponsored by Hogen’s Hardware Hank & Kitchen Store): Adult – 1st, Virginia Brown; 2nd, Rosemary Boardman; 3rd, Nancy Stenson; Youth – 1st, Johnathon Neuharth, 2nd, Spencer Sargent; 3rd Grace Sargent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.