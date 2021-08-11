The 4-H held its Prairie Winds Achievement Days at the Stanley County Fairgrounds on Aug. 1-2 with the Display and Clover Bud exhibits. 

“This is the time for 4-H members to show the fruits of their labor on their 4-H projects that they have been working on all year long. Those 4-H members who participated are eligible to participate at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron on Sept. 2-6,” Jackie Husted, SDSU Extension 4-H program assistant, said. "We were very pleased with the turnout for 4-H Achievement Days considering what everyone has been through for the past year or so."

2021 Prairie Winds 4-H Achievement Days results

DISPLAY EXHIBITS:

Charlie Allen: Aerospace & Rocketry, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Horticulture, Purple & Blue

Evelyn Allen: Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Horticulture, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple

Nora Allen: Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Visual Arts, 2 Purples & Blue

Jayna Blume: Beef, 2 Purples; Child Development, Purple & Red; Clothing, 4 Purples; Electricity, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, 2 Purples & Red; Home Environment, 2 Purples; Photography, 5 Purples, 4 Blues & Red; Shooting Sports, Purple; Visual Arts, 3 Purples

John Boes: Wildlife & Fisheries, Purple

Ruby Bonn: Child Development, Purple; Electricity, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, 3 Purples; Home Environment, Purple & Blue; Horse & Pony, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Visual Arts, 5 Purples & 2 Blues

Haden Ford: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue

Allison Glodt: Home Environment, Purple; Horse & Pony, Purple; Photography, 3 Purples; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple

Corbin Good: Visual Arts, Purple

AJ Green: Visual Arts, Blue

Jace Hand: Home Environment, Purple; Photography, 4 Purples & Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Visual Arts, 4 Purples & 4 Blue

Kane Hand: Photography, 4 Purples; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Robotics, Purple; Visual Arts, 4 Purples & 2 Blues; Wood Science, Purple

Reese Hand: Child Development, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Home Environment, Purple & Blue; Visual Arts, 2 Purples & Blue; Wood Science, Purple

Amira Hashman: Visual Arts, Blue

Christopher Hashman: Cultural Education, International Study & Exchange Programs, Purple

Jasmine Hays: Clothing, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Blue & Red; Home Environment, Purple; Visual Arts, 6 Purples & 2 Blues

Jessica Hays: Clothing, 2 Purples; Photography, 2 Purples, 3 Blues & Red; Poultry & Eggs, Purple & Blue; Visual Arts, Purple

Josiah Hays: Clothing, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple & Blue

Alivia Heymans: Child Development, Purple & Blue; Electricity, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple & Blue; Home Environment, 2 Purples; Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Visual Arts, 2 Purples & Blue

Carly Husted: Clothing, Purple; First Aid, Blue; Horticulture, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple

Haley Husted: Visual Arts, Purple

Caison King: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue

Brooklynn Kleinsasser: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue

Davian Knox: First Aid, Red; Visual Arts, Purple

Jaylynn Knox: Clothing, Purple; First Aid, Red; Home Environment, Blue; Photography, 2 Blues; Visual Arts, Blue

Madeline Knox: First Aid, Red; Music/Dance, Blue

John Krieger: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue

Jayne Lees: Citizenship, Purple; Clothing, 2 Purples; Photography, 3 Purples; Visual Arts, 3 Purples & 3 Blues; Writing & Public Speaking, 2 Purples

Hailey Ludwig: Companion Animal, Purple; Visual Arts, 2 Purples & Blue

Margaret Maher: Visual Arts, Purple

Rowdy Menning: Home Environment, Purple; Visual Arts, 3 Purple; Wood Science, Purple

Kooper Meyers: Visual Arts, Red

Johnathon Neuharth: Home Environment, 2 Purples & Blue; Photography, 4 Purples & 3 Blues; Plant Science, Crops & Weeds, Purple; Visual Arts, 5 Purples & 3 Blues

Justin Neuharth: Home Environment, 2 Purples & Blue; Photography, 3 Purples & 4 Blues; Plant Science, Crops & Weeds, Purple; Visual Arts, 8 Purples & 2 Blues

Jerrick Nickerson: Wildlife & Fisheries, Purple

Aubrie Norman: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue

Ella Oxford: Photography, 2 Purples & 6 Blues

Ryker Rathbun: Poultry & Eggs, Purple

Brianna Sargent: 2 Purples & Blue

Grace Sargent: Visual Arts, 5 Purples; Welding Science, 2 Purples

Hannah Schochenmaier: Photography, 5 Purples & 2 Blues

Malia Schumacher: Clothing, 4 Purples; Electricity, Purple; Home Environment, 2 Purples; Photography, 2 Purples & 2 Blues; Visual Arts, 2 Purples & Blue

Hazyn Sherer: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue

Shawn Smith III: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue

Chaston Sowards: Visual Arts, Blue

Berkley Stenson: Visual Arts, 2 Blues

Aliah Valeros: Clothing, Blue; Visual Arts, 2 Purples

Selina Valeros: Clothing, Blue; Visual Arts, 5 Purples

Reese Van Der Berg: Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue

Joseph Ward: Aerospace & Rocketry, Purple; Electricity, Purple; Home Environment, Purple

4-H Clover Bud participants: Rett Blume, Kaysen Fisher, Lucy Harrington, Jasper Stenson, Lyvie Stoeser, Lanie Stoeser, Emily Lounsbury, Audree Prince, Lincoln Dewell, Colter Lauing, Braxton Taylor, Jade Nickerson, Isabella Fisher, Daysen Nutter, Drake Kinsman, Dalton Gravatt, Branch Menning, Whitley Bame, Hudson Holley, Bodie Hand, Kaydee Neuharth, Henry Ward, Tessa Karber, Rhemy Rathbun, Pearl Bonn, Mason Merriman, Dax Moreno, Kyle Krieger, Channing Sowards, Millie Green, Wyatt Lauing, Jeffrey Knight, Natalee Schwinler

4-H BEST OF SHOW:

Biological & Crop Science: Junior – Justin Neuharth

Business & Technology: Junior – Kane Hand

Clothing: Constructed: Junior – Jayna Blume; Senior – Malia Schumacher; Selected Outfit: Junior –Jayne Lees; Senior – Malia Schumacher

Conservation of Natural Resources: Junior – Jace Hand

Displays & Posters: Junior – Allison Glodt

Engineering/Machines: Junior – Joseph Ward; Senior – Malia Schumacher

Foods & Nutrition: Junior – Reese Hand

Hobbies & Collections: Junior – Reece Van Der Berg

Home Environment: Junior – Jace Hand; Senior – Malia Schumacher

Horticulture: Junior – Charlie Allen

Photography: Junior – Allison Glodt; Senior – Hannah Schochenmaier

Poultry & Eggs: Junior – Ryker Rathbun; Senior – Jessica Hays

Visual Arts:

Chalk, Carbon & Pigment: Junior – Aliah Valeros; Senior – Jasmine Hays

Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds/Plaster: Junior – Selina Valeros; Senior – Jasmine Hays

Fiber: Junior – Aliah Valeros

Handmade Jewelry: Junior – Justin Neuharth; Senior – Hailey Ludwig

Leather: Junior – Rowdy Menning

Metal: Junior – Reese Hand

Paper: Junior – Brianna Saragent

Plastic: Junior – Jace Hand

Textiles: Junior – Jayna Blume; Senior – Jasmine Hays

Wood: Senior – Haley Husted

LIVESTOCK EXHIBITS:

Dog Show:

Max Brosz: Rally, Blue; Obedience, Purple; Showmanship, Blue

Sorrine Ekle: Rally, Blue; Obedience, Blue; Showmanship, Red; Agility, Purple

Josiah Hays: Obedience, Red

Brianna Sargent: Obedience, Red

Selina Valeros: Rally, Red; Obedience, Blue

Jasmine Hays: Rally, Blue; Obedience, Purple; Showmanship, Purple; Agility, Purple

Jessica Hays: Showmanship, Purple; Agility, Purple

Malia Schumacher: Rally, Blue; Obedience, Purple; Showmanship, Purple; Agility, 2 Purples

Senior Grand Champion: Malia Schumacher

Senior Reserve Champion: Jasmine Hays

Obedience:

Grand Champion: Malia Schumacher

Reserve Champion: Max Brosz

Agility:

Grand Champion: Sorrine Ekle

Reserve Champion: Jasmine Hays

Cat/Companion Animal:

Cat Showmanship – Malia Schumacher, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Asher Oxford, Purple; Ruby Bonn, Purple

Senior Grand Champion Cat Showmanship: Malia Schumacher

Junior Grand Champion Cat Showmanship: Ella Oxford

Beginner Grand Champion Cat Showmanship: Asher Oxford

Beginner Reserve Champion Cat Showmanship: Ruby Bonn

Cat/Companion Animal – Malia Schumacher, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Ruby Bonn, Purple; Asher Oxford, Purple

Grand Champion: Malia Schumacher

Reserve Champion: Ruby Bonn

Rabbit:

Rabbit Showmanship – Charlie Allen, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Jessica Hays, Purple

Beginner Rabbit Showmanship Grand Champion – Charlie Allen

Junior Rabbit Showmanship Grand Champion – Ella Oxford

Junior Rabbit Showmanship Reserve Champion – Nora Allen

Senior Rabbit Showmanship Grand Champion – Jessica Hays

Rabbit Exhibits – Charlie Allen, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Evelyn Allen, Purple; Jessica Hays, Purple; Nora Allen, Blue

Best in Show – Ella Oxford

Reserve Best in Show – Jessica Hays

Poultry:

Poultry Showmanship – Alivia Heymans, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Evelyn Allen, Purple; Jessica Hays, Purple; Johnathon Neuharth, Purple; Justin Neuharth, Purple; Ruby Bonn, Purple

Beginner Poultry Showmanship Grand Champion – Justin Neuharth

Beginner Poultry Showmanship Reserve Champion – Ruby Bonn

Junior Poultry Showmanship Grand Champion – Johnathon Neuharth

Junior Poultry Showmanship Reserve Champion – Ella Oxford

Senior Poultry Showmanship Grand Champion – Jessica Hays

Poultry Exhibits – Alivia Heymans, 2 Purples & Blue; Charlie Allen, Purple & Blue; Ella Oxford, Purple; Evelyn Allen, 2 Purples & Blue; Jessica Hays, Purple & 2 Blues; Johnathon Neuharth, 3 Purples; Justin Neuharth, 2 Purples & Blue; Nora Allen, 2 Purples; Ruby Bonn, 2 Purples & 2 Blues

Breeding Grand Champion: Justin Neuharth

Breeding Reserve Champion: Ruby Bonn

Production Grand Champion: Johnathon Neuharth

Well Groomed Poultry Award: Sponsored by Carol Erickson

Beginner: Evelyn Allen

Junior: Ella Oxford

Senior: Jessica Hays

Dairy Cattle:

Dairy Cattle Showmanship: Alivia Heymans, Purple; Ruby Bonn, Purple

Beginner Dairy Cattle Showmanship Grand Champion: Ruby Bonn

Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship Grand Champion: Alivia Heymans

Dairy Cattle – Ruby Bonn, Purple; Alivia Heymans, Purple

Grand Champion Dairy – Alivia Heymans

Reserve Champion Dairy – Ruby Bonn

Dairy Goat:

Dairy Goat Showmanship: Grace Sargent, Purple; Jace Nickolas, Purple; Johnathon Neuharth, Purple; Justin Neuharth, Purple; Sheridan Nickolas, Purple; Ty Nickolas, Purple

Beginner Dairy Goat Showmanship Grand Champion: Justin Neuharth

Beginner Dairy Goat Showmanship Reserve Champion: Ty Nickolas

Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship Grand Champion: Johnathon Neuharth

Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship Reserve Champion: Jace Nickolas

Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship Grand Champion: Grace Sargent

Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship Reserve Champion: Sheridan Nickolas

Dairy Goats – Grace Sargent, Purple; Jace Nickolas, Purple; Johnathon Neuharth, 6 Purples; Justin Neuharth, 8 Purples; Sheridan Nickolas, Purple; Ty Nickolas, Purple

Grand Champion Breeding Doe – Johnathon Neuharth

Reserve Champion Breeding Doe – Justin Neuharth

Grand Champion Breeding Buck – Johnathon Neuharth

Reserve Champion Breeding Buck – Justin Neuharth

Meat Goat:

Meat Goat Showmanship – Grace Sargent – Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple

Junior Meat Goat Showmanship Grand Champion – Ella Oxford

Senior Meat Goat Showmanship Grand Champion – Grace Sargent

Breeding Meat Goat: Ella Oxford, Purple; Grace Sargent, Purple

Breeding Meat Goat Grand Champion – Ella Oxford

Breeding Meat Goat Reserve Champion – Grace Sargent

Market Meat Goat – Ella Oxford – Purple

Market Meat Goat Grand Champion – Ella Oxford

Sheep:

Sheep Showmanship – Jayce Beastrom - Purple; Cash Fuller, Purple; Cheyenne Fuller, Purple; Genevieve Oxford, Purple

Junior Sheep Showmanship Grand Champion – Cheyenne Fuller

Junior Sheep Showmanship Reserve Champion – Cash Fuller

Senior Sheep Showmanship Grand Champion – Jayce Beastrom

Senior Sheep Showmanship Reserve Champion – Genevieve Oxford

Market Sheep – Jayce Beastrom, 2 Purples

Grand Champion Market Sheep – Jayce Beastrom

Reserve Champion Market Sheep – Jayce Beastrom

Feeder Lamb: Genevieve Oxford, Purple

Grand Champion Feeder Lamb: Genevieve Oxford

Breeding Sheep – Cash Fuller, 7 Purples; Cheyenne Fuller, 7 Purples; Genevieve Oxford, Purple; Jayce Beastrom, 5 Purples

Grand Champion Breeding Ewe – Jayce Beastrom

Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe – Jayce Beastrom

Grand Champion Breeding Ram – Jayce Beastrom

Reserve Champion Breeding Ram – Jayce Beastrom

Beef:

Beef Showmanship – Alivia Heymans, Purple; Carly Husted, Purple; Haley Husted, Purple; Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple; Jayna Blume, Purple; Owen Spencer, Purple; Ruby Bonn, Purple; Trenton Ramsey, Purple; Tyanne Geppert, Purple

Beginner Beef Showmanship Grand Champion – Owen Spencer

Beginner Beef Showmanship Reserve Champion – Carly Husted

Junior Beef Showmanship Grand Champion – Jayna Blume

Junior Beef Showmanship Reserve Champion – Alivia Heymans

Senior Beef Showmanship Grand Champion – Tyanne Geppert

Senior Beef Showmanship Reserve Champion – Hannah Schochenmaier

Feeder Calves – Alivia Heymans, Purple; Carly Husted, Purple; Haley Husted, Purple; Jayna Blume, Purple; Ruby Bonn, Purple; Trenton Ramsey, 2 Purples

Grand Champion Breeding Feeder Heifer Calf – Jayna Blume

Reserve Champion Breeding Feeder Heifer Calf – Trenton Ramsey

Grand Champion Market Feeder Calf – Trenton Ramsey

Reserve Champion Market Feeder Calf – Haley Husted

Breeding Heifer Futurity – Hannah Schochenmaier, 1st Place

Market Beef – Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple; Jayna Blume, Purple

Grand Champion Market Steer – Jayna Blume

Reserve Champion Market Steer – Hannah Schochenmaier

Breeding Heifers – Cheyenne Fuller, Purple; Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple; Jayna Blume, 3 Purples; Owen Spencer, 3 Purples; Tyanne Geppert, Purple

Grand Champion Breeding Heifer – Jayna Blume

Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer – Tyanne Geppert

Small Animal Round Robin Winners:

Junior – Ella Oxford

Senior – Jessica Hays

Large Animal Round Robin Winners:

Junior – Jayna Blume

Senior – Sheridan Nickolas

