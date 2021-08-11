The 4-H held its Prairie Winds Achievement Days at the Stanley County Fairgrounds on Aug. 1-2 with the Display and Clover Bud exhibits.
“This is the time for 4-H members to show the fruits of their labor on their 4-H projects that they have been working on all year long. Those 4-H members who participated are eligible to participate at the South Dakota State Fair in Huron on Sept. 2-6,” Jackie Husted, SDSU Extension 4-H program assistant, said. "We were very pleased with the turnout for 4-H Achievement Days considering what everyone has been through for the past year or so."
2021 Prairie Winds 4-H Achievement Days results
DISPLAY EXHIBITS:
Charlie Allen: Aerospace & Rocketry, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Horticulture, Purple & Blue
Evelyn Allen: Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Horticulture, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple
Nora Allen: Foods & Nutrition, Blue; Visual Arts, 2 Purples & Blue
Jayna Blume: Beef, 2 Purples; Child Development, Purple & Red; Clothing, 4 Purples; Electricity, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, 2 Purples & Red; Home Environment, 2 Purples; Photography, 5 Purples, 4 Blues & Red; Shooting Sports, Purple; Visual Arts, 3 Purples
John Boes: Wildlife & Fisheries, Purple
Ruby Bonn: Child Development, Purple; Electricity, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, 3 Purples; Home Environment, Purple & Blue; Horse & Pony, Purple; Shooting Sports, Purple; Visual Arts, 5 Purples & 2 Blues
Haden Ford: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue
Allison Glodt: Home Environment, Purple; Horse & Pony, Purple; Photography, 3 Purples; Writing & Public Speaking, Purple
Corbin Good: Visual Arts, Purple
AJ Green: Visual Arts, Blue
Jace Hand: Home Environment, Purple; Photography, 4 Purples & Blue; Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Visual Arts, 4 Purples & 4 Blue
Kane Hand: Photography, 4 Purples; Poultry & Eggs, Blue; Robotics, Purple; Visual Arts, 4 Purples & 2 Blues; Wood Science, Purple
Reese Hand: Child Development, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Purple; Home Environment, Purple & Blue; Visual Arts, 2 Purples & Blue; Wood Science, Purple
Amira Hashman: Visual Arts, Blue
Christopher Hashman: Cultural Education, International Study & Exchange Programs, Purple
Jasmine Hays: Clothing, Blue; Foods & Nutrition, Blue & Red; Home Environment, Purple; Visual Arts, 6 Purples & 2 Blues
Jessica Hays: Clothing, 2 Purples; Photography, 2 Purples, 3 Blues & Red; Poultry & Eggs, Purple & Blue; Visual Arts, Purple
Josiah Hays: Clothing, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple & Blue
Alivia Heymans: Child Development, Purple & Blue; Electricity, Purple; Foods & Nutrition, Purple & Blue; Home Environment, 2 Purples; Poultry & Eggs, Purple; Visual Arts, 2 Purples & Blue
Carly Husted: Clothing, Purple; First Aid, Blue; Horticulture, Blue; Visual Arts, Purple
Haley Husted: Visual Arts, Purple
Caison King: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue
Brooklynn Kleinsasser: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue
Davian Knox: First Aid, Red; Visual Arts, Purple
Jaylynn Knox: Clothing, Purple; First Aid, Red; Home Environment, Blue; Photography, 2 Blues; Visual Arts, Blue
Madeline Knox: First Aid, Red; Music/Dance, Blue
John Krieger: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue
Jayne Lees: Citizenship, Purple; Clothing, 2 Purples; Photography, 3 Purples; Visual Arts, 3 Purples & 3 Blues; Writing & Public Speaking, 2 Purples
Hailey Ludwig: Companion Animal, Purple; Visual Arts, 2 Purples & Blue
Margaret Maher: Visual Arts, Purple
Rowdy Menning: Home Environment, Purple; Visual Arts, 3 Purple; Wood Science, Purple
Kooper Meyers: Visual Arts, Red
Johnathon Neuharth: Home Environment, 2 Purples & Blue; Photography, 4 Purples & 3 Blues; Plant Science, Crops & Weeds, Purple; Visual Arts, 5 Purples & 3 Blues
Justin Neuharth: Home Environment, 2 Purples & Blue; Photography, 3 Purples & 4 Blues; Plant Science, Crops & Weeds, Purple; Visual Arts, 8 Purples & 2 Blues
Jerrick Nickerson: Wildlife & Fisheries, Purple
Aubrie Norman: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue
Ella Oxford: Photography, 2 Purples & 6 Blues
Ryker Rathbun: Poultry & Eggs, Purple
Brianna Sargent: 2 Purples & Blue
Grace Sargent: Visual Arts, 5 Purples; Welding Science, 2 Purples
Hannah Schochenmaier: Photography, 5 Purples & 2 Blues
Malia Schumacher: Clothing, 4 Purples; Electricity, Purple; Home Environment, 2 Purples; Photography, 2 Purples & 2 Blues; Visual Arts, 2 Purples & Blue
Hazyn Sherer: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue
Shawn Smith III: Workforce Preparation (Career Exploration), Blue
Chaston Sowards: Visual Arts, Blue
Berkley Stenson: Visual Arts, 2 Blues
Aliah Valeros: Clothing, Blue; Visual Arts, 2 Purples
Selina Valeros: Clothing, Blue; Visual Arts, 5 Purples
Reese Van Der Berg: Hobbies & Collections, Purple; Home Environment, Purple; Visual Arts, Blue
Joseph Ward: Aerospace & Rocketry, Purple; Electricity, Purple; Home Environment, Purple
4-H Clover Bud participants: Rett Blume, Kaysen Fisher, Lucy Harrington, Jasper Stenson, Lyvie Stoeser, Lanie Stoeser, Emily Lounsbury, Audree Prince, Lincoln Dewell, Colter Lauing, Braxton Taylor, Jade Nickerson, Isabella Fisher, Daysen Nutter, Drake Kinsman, Dalton Gravatt, Branch Menning, Whitley Bame, Hudson Holley, Bodie Hand, Kaydee Neuharth, Henry Ward, Tessa Karber, Rhemy Rathbun, Pearl Bonn, Mason Merriman, Dax Moreno, Kyle Krieger, Channing Sowards, Millie Green, Wyatt Lauing, Jeffrey Knight, Natalee Schwinler
4-H BEST OF SHOW:
Biological & Crop Science: Junior – Justin Neuharth
Business & Technology: Junior – Kane Hand
Clothing: Constructed: Junior – Jayna Blume; Senior – Malia Schumacher; Selected Outfit: Junior –Jayne Lees; Senior – Malia Schumacher
Conservation of Natural Resources: Junior – Jace Hand
Displays & Posters: Junior – Allison Glodt
Engineering/Machines: Junior – Joseph Ward; Senior – Malia Schumacher
Foods & Nutrition: Junior – Reese Hand
Hobbies & Collections: Junior – Reece Van Der Berg
Home Environment: Junior – Jace Hand; Senior – Malia Schumacher
Horticulture: Junior – Charlie Allen
Photography: Junior – Allison Glodt; Senior – Hannah Schochenmaier
Poultry & Eggs: Junior – Ryker Rathbun; Senior – Jessica Hays
Visual Arts:
Chalk, Carbon & Pigment: Junior – Aliah Valeros; Senior – Jasmine Hays
Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds/Plaster: Junior – Selina Valeros; Senior – Jasmine Hays
Fiber: Junior – Aliah Valeros
Handmade Jewelry: Junior – Justin Neuharth; Senior – Hailey Ludwig
Leather: Junior – Rowdy Menning
Metal: Junior – Reese Hand
Paper: Junior – Brianna Saragent
Plastic: Junior – Jace Hand
Textiles: Junior – Jayna Blume; Senior – Jasmine Hays
Wood: Senior – Haley Husted
LIVESTOCK EXHIBITS:
Dog Show:
Max Brosz: Rally, Blue; Obedience, Purple; Showmanship, Blue
Sorrine Ekle: Rally, Blue; Obedience, Blue; Showmanship, Red; Agility, Purple
Josiah Hays: Obedience, Red
Brianna Sargent: Obedience, Red
Selina Valeros: Rally, Red; Obedience, Blue
Jasmine Hays: Rally, Blue; Obedience, Purple; Showmanship, Purple; Agility, Purple
Jessica Hays: Showmanship, Purple; Agility, Purple
Malia Schumacher: Rally, Blue; Obedience, Purple; Showmanship, Purple; Agility, 2 Purples
Senior Grand Champion: Malia Schumacher
Senior Reserve Champion: Jasmine Hays
Obedience:
Grand Champion: Malia Schumacher
Reserve Champion: Max Brosz
Agility:
Grand Champion: Sorrine Ekle
Reserve Champion: Jasmine Hays
Cat/Companion Animal:
Cat Showmanship – Malia Schumacher, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Asher Oxford, Purple; Ruby Bonn, Purple
Senior Grand Champion Cat Showmanship: Malia Schumacher
Junior Grand Champion Cat Showmanship: Ella Oxford
Beginner Grand Champion Cat Showmanship: Asher Oxford
Beginner Reserve Champion Cat Showmanship: Ruby Bonn
Cat/Companion Animal – Malia Schumacher, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Ruby Bonn, Purple; Asher Oxford, Purple
Grand Champion: Malia Schumacher
Reserve Champion: Ruby Bonn
Rabbit:
Rabbit Showmanship – Charlie Allen, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Jessica Hays, Purple
Beginner Rabbit Showmanship Grand Champion – Charlie Allen
Junior Rabbit Showmanship Grand Champion – Ella Oxford
Junior Rabbit Showmanship Reserve Champion – Nora Allen
Senior Rabbit Showmanship Grand Champion – Jessica Hays
Rabbit Exhibits – Charlie Allen, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Evelyn Allen, Purple; Jessica Hays, Purple; Nora Allen, Blue
Best in Show – Ella Oxford
Reserve Best in Show – Jessica Hays
Poultry:
Poultry Showmanship – Alivia Heymans, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Evelyn Allen, Purple; Jessica Hays, Purple; Johnathon Neuharth, Purple; Justin Neuharth, Purple; Ruby Bonn, Purple
Beginner Poultry Showmanship Grand Champion – Justin Neuharth
Beginner Poultry Showmanship Reserve Champion – Ruby Bonn
Junior Poultry Showmanship Grand Champion – Johnathon Neuharth
Junior Poultry Showmanship Reserve Champion – Ella Oxford
Senior Poultry Showmanship Grand Champion – Jessica Hays
Poultry Exhibits – Alivia Heymans, 2 Purples & Blue; Charlie Allen, Purple & Blue; Ella Oxford, Purple; Evelyn Allen, 2 Purples & Blue; Jessica Hays, Purple & 2 Blues; Johnathon Neuharth, 3 Purples; Justin Neuharth, 2 Purples & Blue; Nora Allen, 2 Purples; Ruby Bonn, 2 Purples & 2 Blues
Breeding Grand Champion: Justin Neuharth
Breeding Reserve Champion: Ruby Bonn
Production Grand Champion: Johnathon Neuharth
Well Groomed Poultry Award: Sponsored by Carol Erickson
Beginner: Evelyn Allen
Junior: Ella Oxford
Senior: Jessica Hays
Dairy Cattle:
Dairy Cattle Showmanship: Alivia Heymans, Purple; Ruby Bonn, Purple
Beginner Dairy Cattle Showmanship Grand Champion: Ruby Bonn
Junior Dairy Cattle Showmanship Grand Champion: Alivia Heymans
Dairy Cattle – Ruby Bonn, Purple; Alivia Heymans, Purple
Grand Champion Dairy – Alivia Heymans
Reserve Champion Dairy – Ruby Bonn
Dairy Goat:
Dairy Goat Showmanship: Grace Sargent, Purple; Jace Nickolas, Purple; Johnathon Neuharth, Purple; Justin Neuharth, Purple; Sheridan Nickolas, Purple; Ty Nickolas, Purple
Beginner Dairy Goat Showmanship Grand Champion: Justin Neuharth
Beginner Dairy Goat Showmanship Reserve Champion: Ty Nickolas
Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship Grand Champion: Johnathon Neuharth
Junior Dairy Goat Showmanship Reserve Champion: Jace Nickolas
Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship Grand Champion: Grace Sargent
Senior Dairy Goat Showmanship Reserve Champion: Sheridan Nickolas
Dairy Goats – Grace Sargent, Purple; Jace Nickolas, Purple; Johnathon Neuharth, 6 Purples; Justin Neuharth, 8 Purples; Sheridan Nickolas, Purple; Ty Nickolas, Purple
Grand Champion Breeding Doe – Johnathon Neuharth
Reserve Champion Breeding Doe – Justin Neuharth
Grand Champion Breeding Buck – Johnathon Neuharth
Reserve Champion Breeding Buck – Justin Neuharth
Meat Goat:
Meat Goat Showmanship – Grace Sargent – Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple
Junior Meat Goat Showmanship Grand Champion – Ella Oxford
Senior Meat Goat Showmanship Grand Champion – Grace Sargent
Breeding Meat Goat: Ella Oxford, Purple; Grace Sargent, Purple
Breeding Meat Goat Grand Champion – Ella Oxford
Breeding Meat Goat Reserve Champion – Grace Sargent
Market Meat Goat – Ella Oxford – Purple
Market Meat Goat Grand Champion – Ella Oxford
Sheep:
Sheep Showmanship – Jayce Beastrom - Purple; Cash Fuller, Purple; Cheyenne Fuller, Purple; Genevieve Oxford, Purple
Junior Sheep Showmanship Grand Champion – Cheyenne Fuller
Junior Sheep Showmanship Reserve Champion – Cash Fuller
Senior Sheep Showmanship Grand Champion – Jayce Beastrom
Senior Sheep Showmanship Reserve Champion – Genevieve Oxford
Market Sheep – Jayce Beastrom, 2 Purples
Grand Champion Market Sheep – Jayce Beastrom
Reserve Champion Market Sheep – Jayce Beastrom
Feeder Lamb: Genevieve Oxford, Purple
Grand Champion Feeder Lamb: Genevieve Oxford
Breeding Sheep – Cash Fuller, 7 Purples; Cheyenne Fuller, 7 Purples; Genevieve Oxford, Purple; Jayce Beastrom, 5 Purples
Grand Champion Breeding Ewe – Jayce Beastrom
Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe – Jayce Beastrom
Grand Champion Breeding Ram – Jayce Beastrom
Reserve Champion Breeding Ram – Jayce Beastrom
Beef:
Beef Showmanship – Alivia Heymans, Purple; Carly Husted, Purple; Haley Husted, Purple; Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple; Jayna Blume, Purple; Owen Spencer, Purple; Ruby Bonn, Purple; Trenton Ramsey, Purple; Tyanne Geppert, Purple
Beginner Beef Showmanship Grand Champion – Owen Spencer
Beginner Beef Showmanship Reserve Champion – Carly Husted
Junior Beef Showmanship Grand Champion – Jayna Blume
Junior Beef Showmanship Reserve Champion – Alivia Heymans
Senior Beef Showmanship Grand Champion – Tyanne Geppert
Senior Beef Showmanship Reserve Champion – Hannah Schochenmaier
Feeder Calves – Alivia Heymans, Purple; Carly Husted, Purple; Haley Husted, Purple; Jayna Blume, Purple; Ruby Bonn, Purple; Trenton Ramsey, 2 Purples
Grand Champion Breeding Feeder Heifer Calf – Jayna Blume
Reserve Champion Breeding Feeder Heifer Calf – Trenton Ramsey
Grand Champion Market Feeder Calf – Trenton Ramsey
Reserve Champion Market Feeder Calf – Haley Husted
Breeding Heifer Futurity – Hannah Schochenmaier, 1st Place
Market Beef – Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple; Jayna Blume, Purple
Grand Champion Market Steer – Jayna Blume
Reserve Champion Market Steer – Hannah Schochenmaier
Breeding Heifers – Cheyenne Fuller, Purple; Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple; Jayna Blume, 3 Purples; Owen Spencer, 3 Purples; Tyanne Geppert, Purple
Grand Champion Breeding Heifer – Jayna Blume
Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer – Tyanne Geppert
Small Animal Round Robin Winners:
Junior – Ella Oxford
Senior – Jessica Hays
Large Animal Round Robin Winners:
Junior – Jayna Blume
Senior – Sheridan Nickolas
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.