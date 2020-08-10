The 2020 Prairie Winds 4-H Achievement Days were held August 2-3. Judging of the display exhibits were held at the Pat Duffy Community Center, and the animal shows were held at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre.
“This year’s 4-H Achievement Days was a much modified show due to the COVID-19 situation,” said Jackie Husted, program assistant for the South Dakota State University Extension 4-H, Stanley/Sully/Hughes County 4-H Office. “This is the time for 4-H members to show the fruits of their labor on their 4-H projects, that they have been working on all year long.” The South Dakota State Fair is September 3-7 in Huron.
DISPLAY EXHIBITS:
4-H Clover Bud Participants: Rett Blume, Kaysen Fisher, Branch Menning, Jesse Fosheim, Kaydee Neuharth, Dakotah Boe, Dalton Gravatt, Colter Lauing, Emily Lounsbury, Jemma Lounsbury, Chyann Mitchell, Jace Nickerson, Creece Norman, Daysen Nutter, Audree Prince, Whitley Bame, Julius Boes, Millie Green, Drake Kinsman, Kyle Krieger, Ava Magee, Mason Merriman, Elliana Paul, Lyvie Stoeser, Karsyn Haley, Tessa Karber, Kinley Manning, Rhemy Rathbun, Ahleise Schweitzer, Natalee Schwinler, Madelyn Stoeser, Emily Dowling, Lillian Luce, Wyatt Lauing, Lanie Stoeser, Corbin Heiss, Hayden Hall, and Ivy Norum.
4-H Best of Show: Clothing: Junior – Jayna Blume; Senior – Jessica Hays & Malia Schumacher. Foods & Nutrition: Junior – Kenzi Herren. Hobbies & Collections: Junior – Sarah Fosheim. Photography: Junior – Justin Neuharth; Senior – Hannah Schochenmaier. Poultry & Eggs: Junior – James Fosheim.
Visual Arts: Chalk, Carbon & Pigment: Junior – Justin Neuharth; Senior – Jasmine Hays. Fiber: Junior – Jayna Blume; Senior – Malia Schumacher. Leather: Junior – Rowdy Menning. Plastic: Junior – Jace Hand. Textiles: Junior – Johnathon Neuharth. Wood: Junior – Jace Hand.
ANIMAL EXHIBITS:
Cat: Showmanship – Malia Schumacher, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple. Senior Grand Champion: Malia Schumacher. Junior Grand Champion: Ella Oxford. Cat – Hailey Ludwig, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Malia Schumacher, Purple. Grand Champion: Hailey Ludwig. Reserve Champion: Malia Schumacher.
Rabbit: Showmanship – Ella Oxford, Purple; Jenna Kruger, Purple. Junior Grand Champion – Ella Oxford. Senior Grand Champion – Jenna Kruger. Rabbit Exhibits – Jenna Kruger, 7 Purples & Blue; Ella Oxford, 2 Purples. Best in Show – Jenna Kruger. Reserve Best in Show – Ella Oxford.
Poultry: Showmanship – James Fosheim, Purple; Johnathon Neuharth, Purple; Justin Neuharth, Purple; Ella Oxford, Purple; Sarah Fosheim, Purple; Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple. Beginner Grand Champion – James Fosheim. Beginner Reserve Champion – Justin Neuharth. Junior Grand Champion – Johnathon Neuharth. Junior Reserve Champion – Ella Oxford. Senior Grand Champion – Hannah Schochenmaier. Poultry Exhibits – Ella Oxford, Purple & Blue; Hannah Schochenmaier, 8 Purples; Sarah Fosheim , 2 Purples; Johnathon Neuharth, 3 Purples & 2 Blues; Justin Neuharth, 2 Purple & 3 Blue; Genevieve Oxford, Purple; James Fosheim, Purple & Blue. Clover Bud Participant: Jesse Fosheim. Breeding Grand Champion: Hannah Schochenmaier. Breeding Reserve Champion: Justin Neuharth. Production Grand Champion: James Fosheim. Production Reserve Champion: Johnathon Neuharth
Dairy Goat: Showmanship: Johnathon Neuharth, Purple; Justin Neuharth. Beginner Grand Champion: Justin Neuharth. Junior Grand Champion: Johnathon Neuharth. Dairy Goats – Johnathon Neuharth – 8 Purples; Justin Neuharth – 8 Purples. Grand Champion Breeding Doe – Johnathon Neuharth. Reserve Champion Breeding Doe – Johnathon Neuharth. Grand Champion Breeding Buck – Justin Neuharth. Reserve Champion Breeding Buck – Justin Neuharth
Sheep: Showmanship – Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple. Senior Grand Champion – Hannah Schochenmaier. Market Sheep – Hannah Schochenmaier, 2 purples. Grand Champion Market Sheep – Hannah Schochenmaier. Reserve Champion Market Sheep – Hannah Schochenmaier
Beef: Showmanship – Jayna Blume, Purple; Genevieve Oxford, Blue; Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple; Jenna Kruger, Purple; Johnathon Neuharth, Blue. Beginner Grand Champion – Jayna Blume. Senior Grand Champion – Hannah Schochenmaier. Senior Reserve Champion – Jenna Kruger. Feeder Calves – Jayna Blume, Purple; Hannah Schochenmaier, Purple; Johnathon Neuharth. Grand Champion Breeding Heifer Calf – Jayna Blume. Futurity: Breeding Heifer: 1st Place, Genevieve Oxford. Grand Champion Market Calf – Hannah Schochenmaier. Reserve Champion Market Calf – Johnathon Neuharth. Market Beef – Jenna Kruger, Purple. Grand Champion Market Steer – Jenna Kruger. Breeding Heifers: Jayna Blume, 2 Purples; Genevieve Oxford, Purple; Jenna Kruger, Purple. Grand Champion – Jayna Blume. Reserve Champion – Jayna Blume
Swine: Market Swine: James Fosheim, Purple; Sarah Fosheim, Purple. Market Swine Grand Champion: James Fosheim. Market Swine Reserve Champion: Sarah Fosheim
