A few weeks ago, Pastors Jake Krahn and Selah Privett of New Life Assembly began forming a plan to bless our students and school systems as they head back for another educational year. The new realities of Covid-19 evoke particularly strong emotions as a new school year begins, so what better way to kick things off than a night of prayer and praise in the park!
A community-wide invitation was sent out to join together at Steamboat Ampitheater on Wednesday, August 19, starting at 6:30 p.m.
Students, parents, teachers, engaged community members, and even a school principle arrived to share in a collective spirit of prayer. At the invitation of New Life pastors, several other faith leaders in town joined the evening event as well. Pastors from at least five area churches offered prayers on behalf of students, teachers, parents, administration, and an entire community rooting for the safest and healthiest school year possible. As prayers were lifted, so were hearts of praise, led by New Life’s Praise Team.
Socially-distanced dancing, singing, praying, and laughing brought the community closer in a display of true unity. The gift cards handed out at the end were a celebratory way of thanking a teacher, student, school administrator, and parent for the extra devotion required for doing school in the midst of a pandemic.
This school year has many of us guessing what’s around the corner for the well-being of everyone involved. And, each of us offered that question-mark to God in prayer together. Hebrews 11:1: “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
Maybe our collective faith guide us to good decision-making on behalf of the common good, a greater ability to hold in tension the sometimes conflicting needs of students and families, and the desire to stand in solidarity with our neighbors, no matter their educational philosophy. All children deserve a great education, and that’s exactly why we lifted prayers in the park on Wednesday.
