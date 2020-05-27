A PrayerFlight was held over, high over, the Capital City of Pierre, and the Capitol.
“This is a ministry of the PrayerFlight team,” said Father Ron Garry. “ ‘Filling the air with prayer’ is a grassroots effort, organizing flights over every state capitol.”
“Myra Christensen first hear of this in 2012 from another Civil Air Patrol member. It is always good to pray for local, county, state, national and tribal leaders,” said Garry.
The PrayerFlight had been originally scheduled for May 7, during the National Day of Prayer, but the rainy day in Pierre called for a postponement. The National Day of Prayer was held in Pierre by attendees staying in their vehicles parked in the Capitol parking lot, listening to special speakers and music over KSLT radio.
