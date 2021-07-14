Praying with Saint Joseph

Last December, Pope Francis proclaimed a Year of St. Joseph. He began his decree: “With a father’s heart: that is how Joseph loved Jesus, whom all four Gospels refer to as the son of Joseph.”
In February, we bought an olive wood statue of St .Joseph, carved in Bethlehem of Israel, so we could send it around the West River Catholic parishes. It was in Philip last week, with us these days, and will be in Presho this weekend.
Why do Catholics use statues?
God speaks in ways we can comprehend. Though immortal, Jesus humbled himself, was incarnate in a human body, and lived in joy and sorrows.
As babies, we learn first by imitating. As we grow, we keep growing by good example. Having a visual symbol for prayer, and telling the story of such a life, can transform us, unto the perfect love of God.
So we honor Joseph. He was of the house of David. He knew the Messiah would come.
Though the gospels and other historical accounts never record a word Joseph spoke, his good example shines through the years. He was ready to hear and act. When the angels came to him in a moment of profound trouble, he knew the difference between corruption and salvation.
His mission was to protect the baby Jesus and his pure mother. He taught Jesus the human ways of the Chosen People. He died before the beginning of Jesus' adult ministry and is the patron saint of a happy death, with Mary and Jesus attending his demise.
Joseph served God’s mission, so that the Redeemer could complete His cross and resurrection, to save all who believe in Him. This earthly father protected the Child of Eternal Love, so that the Perfect Love of the cross might reconcile us to The Heavenly Father.
As I have prayed these months, I see how the prophecy of Isaiah 26:12 was fulfilled in this humble and courageous man -- "LORD, you will decree peace for us, for you have accomplished all we have done."
The traditional Catholic litany recalls his virtues -- chaste, prudent, courageous, obedient, faithful, patient, model of fathers and of workmen.
Brian Serpan and I wrote additional prayers, reflecting on Pope Francis’ letter.
"Whether in chaos or in comfort, we can often lose sight of our blessings, as well as the needs of those less fortunate than others. I resolve this month to use my time, talent, or treasure to help someone in need," Brian wrote. “Brave St. Joseph, you boldly looked after Mary and Jesus on good days and bad. Pray that parents courageously provide for their children, witness to the Gospel, and model love each day. Amen."
Fr. Ron Garry is a priest at St. John Church in Fort Pierre.
