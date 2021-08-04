The darting pet, hallway rug or late-night trip to the bathroom can quickly change from a nuisance to a life-changing fall experience.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four older Americans falls each year, and a single fall doubles the chance of falling again. Falls Prevention Awareness Week, held September 20-26 is an opportunity to raise awareness about how to prevent falls among older adults.
“Falls are devastating to individuals and families. When an individual experiences a fall, it has a domino effect on their quality of life,” South Dakota Falls Prevention Coalition chair Leacey Brown explained. “Beyond the challenges from recovering from the falls, older adults who have experienced a fall often develop a fear in falling again.”
In South Dakota, 37 percent of people are afraid of falling -- a legitimate concern as the state rated fifth in the nation for most fatalities from falls. For Americans 65 and older the CDC reported falls as the leading cause of fatal accidents and 3 million are treated in emergency departments for fall injuries each year.
“Our first effort in the South Dakota Falls Prevention Coalition is to increase awareness among those at risk for falling and those who can identify and support someone with a higher risk for falling,” Brown said.
The coalition developed a free SD Falls Prevention Toolkit as a resource for healthcare professionals to identify and support individuals at risk for a fall. The collection of resources supports the coalition’s focus to reduce falls and fall-related injuries in older South Dakotans to maximize independence and quality of life.
The South Dakota Fall Prevention Coalition Awareness Toolkit is online and can be accessed by visiting the South Dakota State Trauma System website: https://doh.sd.gov/providers/ruralhealth/trauma/FallsPrevention.aspx. To join the coalition, please send an email to PreventFallsSD@gmail.com.
Leacey Brown is a gerontology field specialist at the South Dakota State University Extension. If you want printed copies of any of the materials found in the toolkit to raise awareness in your community during the 2021 Fall Prevention Awareness Week contact Brown at leacey.brown@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722.
