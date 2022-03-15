Pregnancy toxemia — twin lamb disease or ketosis — is a metabolic disease that occurs in thin or obese ewes in late gestation, typically 1 to 3 weeks prior to lambing. The cause of pregnancy disease is an insufficient intake of energy predominately during late gestation in ewes carrying two or more lambs.
The rapid growth of multiple lambs puts pressure on the rumen and restricts the amount ewes can consume. A predominant proportion of the ewe’s consumed glucose — the building block for energy — is partitioned to the fetus, increasing the energy requirement significantly in late gestation. For example, a 165-pound twin-bearing ewe has a 35 percent increase in energy requirement from early to late gestation.
The liver mobilizes energy from fat stores when there is inadequate energy intake. Overly thin ewes, body condition score of 2 or less, simply don’t have the energy reserves required to support the exponential growth of their lambs as well as their own metabolic function. Meanwhile, overweight ewes — BCS 5 — experience rumen restriction from both the lambs and excess fat stores. Additionally, excess fat in the liver further decreases glucose production.
Symptoms of pregnancy disease can be difficult to detect but often include depressed appetite and may appear lethargic. Stress — weather, transporting, shearing, etc. — can further compound the strain of pregnancy toxemia.
If a severe lack of energy and weakness is noticed, ewes can be treated for pregnancy toxemia with intravenous glucose or an oral drench of propylene glycol. Propylene glycol is suggested to provide more sustained glucose than intravenous glucose. Dosage of propylene glycol varies between products but is generally recommended to treat ewes with 100mL/hd/day. Caution should be taken, however, as too much propylene glycol can further suppress intake.
Prevention is the best tactic against pregnancy toxemia which starts prior to late gestation.
Throughout gestation, ewes should be in a BCS of at least 3, and nutritional management should support energy requirements and fetal growth. Bulky feeds — low-quality hay or stemmy forage — can decrease feed intake and limit the amount of energy consumed. Grinding forages or providing more easily digestible feedstuffs — pellets, cake, concentrates — can increase the availability of energy. If ewes are under-conditioned, energy-dense feeds like corn should be incrementally added into the supplementation program to meet requirements. Overweight ewes should be provided with a highly digestible forage-based diet that will not discourage intake.
Jaelyn Quintana is a sheep field specialist at the South Dakota State University Extension.
