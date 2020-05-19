Price is local Patriotic Art Contest winner

This year's local winner of the Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest is Remington Price. Price is a ninth grade student at T.F. Riggs High School.
Price created the artwork in Miss Kokesh’s Intro to Art class.
The winning piece of art work is a 12x17-inch colored marker drawing. It depicts an American soldier reflecting upon the tragedy of the 911 terrorist attacks in the United States.
Price earned $100 and a certificate. She competed among young artists in Hughes, Stanley and other surrounding counties. Her work is currently submitted to the State Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest, with the contact being Eileen Kramer, with the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
