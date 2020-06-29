On June 27, during its virtual Prime Time Gala, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presented its largest donation to-date to Feeding South Dakota in the amount of $285,109. This is a combined total that included $150,000 donated just weeks ago on May 4. Total donations from S.D. Cattlemen’s Foundation now tops $1.5 million in seven years
“We are so incredibly grateful to the S.D. Cattlemen’s Foundation for their hard work and dedication to continue to raise critical funds to provide beef protein to feed South Dakotans in need, especially during this pandemic,” said Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota.
While guests of the Prime Time Gala joined in virtually on Facebook this year because of COVID-19, event sponsors, industry partners, individual donors and countless volunteers came together to support those throughout the state that need it the most. Of the 12.8 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributes on an annual basis to all 66 counties, only about 10% of that is protein. High quality protein, like beef, plays an important role in overall health, including weight control, by increasing satiety and helping to build and maintain muscle mass.
“The S.D. Cattlemen’s Foundation is humbled by the generosity and support of the beef industry and associated businesses in our state,” said Ryan Eichler, president of the S.D. Cattlemen’s Foundation. “During what could be considered the toughest time in a generation, individuals and businesses donated more resources to bring protein to families across our state who simply can’t afford it…. These funds will not only secure much-needed beef for Feeding South Dakota’s programs, but will also provide educational opportunities for our industry’s future leaders.”
