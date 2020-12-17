The USDA Forest Service has drafted an environmental assessment for the Prairie Restoration Research Project on the Fort Pierre National Grassland.
The proposed action would use experimental prescribed burning, grazing, and mowing to assess their effectiveness in reducing invasive grasses. Additional trials would be conducted on how to best establish native forbs and grasses, and how to best produce native forb seed for future restoration efforts.
The Prairie Restoration Research Project’s Environmental Assessment and supporting documents are online at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58724 under the “analysis” tab.
For more information or to comment, write to Ft. Pierre Ranger District, 1020 N. Deadwood St., Ft. Pierre, SD 57531; or call 605-224-5517 and leave a voice message with your contact information; or email SM.FS.FPPREA@usda.gov. Hand-delivered comments are accepted at the Fort Pierre Ranger District office by prior arrangement.
