Benedictine College — Atchison, Kansas, has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester. Amanda Pugh of Pierre was recently named to the president’s list for the spring semester, which ended May 16.
Any full time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the president’s list. Of the 1,935 students on campus for 2019-2020 academic year, 197 made the president’s list.
