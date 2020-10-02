Purple ribbons - a call to save victims of domestic violence

Local law enforcement is brandishing purple ribbons on their vehicle antennae to help increase awareness, and to honor victims of domestic violence. The Pierre Police Department, Hughes County Sheriff’s Department, Stanley County Sheriff’s Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and other departments are doing this throughout October - Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center, based out of Pierre, covers six counties - Hughes, Stanley, Sully, Hyde, Jones and Haakon. Its five full-time staff, three weekend advocates, 13 board members, and all other background-checked volunteers work to protect, comfort and improve the situations of approximately 700 victims per year.
“I feel that, as long as they are seeking our benefits, we are helping the victims of domestic violence,” said Sarah Reinhart, executive director of Missouri Shores. “We are preventing homicides; while these people are in the shelter they are safe.”
Reinhart said that statistics show an abused person is likely to return to their abuser an average of seven times. Financial dependence, threats to make Child Protection Services believe the abused is unfit as a parent, the emotional abyss of feeling they cannot do anything on their own, and other factors are often used by abusers to keep victims from leaving, and from then staying away. The first three to 12 months after leaving an abusive partner is the time period when, if it happens, the victim is mostly likely to be killed.
“You can absolutely reach out to us 24/7/365, at 1-800-696-7187,” said Reinhart. “Someone will answer immediately, and we will be there - such as even to the emergency room - in 15 minutes.”
The emergency shelter has nine bedrooms, thus can hold nine families at a time. Missouri Shores also contracts with motels if more space is needed. Volunteer advocates go through background checks and weeks of training, though many involvements can be done by other volunteers. “If everybody could get involved and understand that this is a local issue that affects everybody … reach out to us to get involved,” said Reinhart.
The final budget required for Fiscal Year 2021 - from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 - is $380,000. Time and support are the most important donations needed, but there is also a tremendous need for financial donations, for clothes, kitchenware, furniture, cleaning supplies and more. Call for the specific needs of any given time.
A Candlelight Vigil is set for Thursday, Oct. 15, starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Capitol Lake observation deck. Event speakers include Pierre Police Captain Bryan Walz, Missouri Shores board president Richard “Rip” Ray, and individual survivors telling their stories of abuse.
A Pets Against Violence Walk is set for Saturday, Oct. 17, starting from the Steamboat Park Amphitheater. Registration price is a $25 donation, and those registered by Oct. 6 receive a commemorative t-shirt. Last minute registration is at 9 a.m., just before the 10 a.m. start to a board-member-led walking loop. The walk is in partnership with PAWS Animal Rescue. “Well socialized and vaccinated pets are welcome,” said Reinhart.
Also, Missouri Shores is holding a social media campaign on its Facebook and Instagram pages, along with its membership drive. Purple light bulbs are also available to be used throughout the month for Purple Light Night, where people can have purple lighting up their porches or yards.
