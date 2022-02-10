Gratitude for the week would be the incredible weather today! It’s almost 60 degrees. I was supposed to work all day and instead I worked for an hour in the morning and three later in the evening after the sun went down. I will suffer for this half-day tomorrow but that’s OK! I even had my clients train outside.
Today, I want to discuss programming, specifically exercise selection programming. Many people think they are using high-intensity training. Well, let’s clear up some confusion here. There is high-intensity training (HIT), high-intensity interval training (HIIT), and high-intensity interval resistance training (HIRT).
Of all the subcategories of HIIT Tabata is my favorite. Let me give you a little background on the topic.
Tabata training was discovered by Japanese scientist Dr. Izumi Tabata and a team of researchers from the National Institute of Fitness and Sports in Tokyo. Tabata and his team researched two groups of athletes. The first group trained at a moderate intensity level while the second group trained at a high-intensity level. The moderate-intensity group worked out five days a week for a total of six weeks — each workout lasted one hour. The high-intensity group worked out four days a week for six weeks — each workout lasted four minutes and 20 seconds, with 10 seconds of rest in between each set.
Group 1 had increased their aerobic system — cardiovascular — but showed little or no results for their anaerobic system — muscle. Group 2 showed much more increase in their aerobic system than Group 1 and increased their anaerobic system by 28 percent.
High-intensity interval training has more impact on both the aerobic and anaerobic systems.
Benefits to this type of workout include lowering blood pressure, lower LDL and higher HDL, lower body fat, increased muscle mass, increased aerobic and anaerobic capacity, increased insulin sensitivity, increases immune system function, improves asthma symptoms, increased testosterone in men and increased human growth hormone in women — 450 percent for the next 24 hours!
Push yourself as hard as you can for 20 seconds and then rest for 10 seconds with any exercise. And I do mean push yourself! It doesn’t work well with moderate or low intensity. Feel the burn and make it hard to breathe.
I like to pick at least two and at max four exercises that are 8-16 minutes. That’s all! You can do this three to four times a week and see incredible benefits. The following is an example.
Push Ups (4 min)
Bodyweight squats (4 min)
Back widows (4 min)
Hip thrusts (4 min)
In between each exercise, you can rest for up to one min or you can just keep going after the burn. It’s up to you. I have warned you! Enjoy and report back on the success please! Use my Instagram liberally.
Franklen Phares is a licensed athletic trainer in South Dakota and Texas. Phares has a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and a master’s degree focusing on exercise physiology with an emphasis on nutritional assimilation. You can contact him on Instagram at @marvel_performance or by email at marvel_performace@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.