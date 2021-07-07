The St. John Church in Fort Pierre held its annual Duc In Altum at the end of June and beginning of July. Translated ‘Put into the deep’, it is a Vacation Bible School type of time. Though supervised by Father Ron Garry, the event was actually led by seminarians and other college-age disciples of Jesus who come to parishes for recreation, education and prayer with grade-school children during the morning and afternoons, and with sixth graders and older in the evenings.
According to Garry, the title comes from the gospel Luke 5:1-11.
“Simon is a busy fisherman, relying mostly on his own strength for his life and work. He meets Jesus, who gets into his boat, and uses such a platform to talk to the people on the shore about the love of God. When the instruction is finished, Jesus tells Simon to put out into deep water for a catch. Although frustrated from his lack of success the night before, Simon sees something in Jesus worth trusting. The catch is immediate and too much for one boat. Simon recognizes the presence of the Almighty, and humbly bows as a disciple of the Savior. Jesus then gives him and his fishing partners a mission: To catch men. They left everything and followed him,” Garry said. “So we have been inspired in the Christian faith for 2,000 years.”
Garry said that the West River Catholic parishes have been holding the event for at least 20-some years. The event, as did this year, often includes a splash party. For one evening, the team leaders and the students joined with our parish adults for prayer, the Blessed Sacrament, and a dedication of their lives to follow His call.
