Next week will be a good one. It’s the time of the summer in which we invite a college-age team to St John’s for our youth summer school.
It’s called Duc In Altum, Latin for “Put out into the deep,” written in the gospel of Luke 5:1-11. Simon is a busy fisherman, relying mostly on his own strength for his life and work. He meets Jesus, who gets into his boat, and uses such a platform to talk to the people on the shore about the love of God. When the instruction is finished, Jesus tells Simon to put out into deep water for a catch. Although frustrated from his lack of success the night before, Simon sees something in Jesus worth trusting.
The catch is immediate and too much for one boat. Simon recognizes the presence of the Almighty, and humbly bows as a disciple of the Savior. Jesus then gives him and his fishing partners a mission: To catch men.
“They left everything and followed him.”
So we have been inspired in the Christian faith for 2,000 years.
Our West River Catholic parishes, for 20-some years, have our seminarians in training for priestly life, and other college age disciples of Jesus, come to our parishes for recreation, education, prayer and so we can come closer to Jesus: The children of grade school age during the morning and afternoon, and 6th graders and above in the evening.
This picture is from six years ago, and reminds me of the faith, hope and love, the gift of God for young people as they grow.
On Thursday, we will have a splash party with lots of wet children and team members in the afternoon. We’ll join with our parish adults for a prayer in the evening, in adoration of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, and a dedication of our lives to follow His call.
Jesus comes to meet us in surprising situations. Grace is bestowed for every moment. It is our response to believe, to follow into the deep, and to catch other people in the wonder of eternal love and truth.
It will be a good week. Pray for the team and the children.
