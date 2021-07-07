B6 updatedOn the menu each year for FCUCC is a community favorite that has Park Street lined with vehicles patiently waiting for pulled pork sandwiches complete with sides of coleslaw, pickles and watermelon. Eighty-seven backpack meals were distributed to households with school-aged children, and Feeding South Dakota also provided dozens of loaves of extra bread that head home with local households looking for a boost. It’s a work of love that involves several layers of leadership and coordination, and it occurs each week like clockwork.
The unsung heroes are the diligent women of the Community Center who show up every Thursday to ensure hungry neighbors receive what they need, and area organizations like our church partner to provide a healthy meal that hits the mark.
That’s the surface story, and it’s a good one at face value. I cherish the work of our church members and those integral to the Community Center’s success. In my fourth year of serving The Banquet, however, I’ve also come to understand something deeper at work. Food is a vital need, yes, but so is community. The Community Center is ripe with a sense of belonging and dignity for every single person who frequents Thursday meals. It’s truly a loving and understanding environment, a real community, thanks to the heart and soul of those unsung heroes of the Community Center.
Every year it’s my sheer privilege to bear witness to the carefully tended relationships that exist within the Community Center and its broader scope of community, even with the added challenges COVID-19 brought their way.
I volunteered to be a hopper, delivering meals to folks waiting in their vehicles, because I am energized by connecting with friends both familiar and new. As I received the gracious smiles and kind words from kids and adults alike, something about the whole experience shifted. I was no longer an outsider there to do a good deed, I was a member of the community. For a few blessed hours, I too was embraced in this loving and non-judgmental group of neighbors doing their best to look out for one another’s needs.
That, my friends, is the Gospel message embodied by the collective efforts of so many hands and feet in Pierre, South Dakota. It was both an inspiring and humbling moment, as most transformative experiences are.
That’s what makes the Community Center’s The Banquet each Thursday a true success: people are transformed in the midst of community.
As a pastor, I speak often of the church’s role in co-creating a world transformed by Christ’s love. The work is bigger than a meal, even when a meal is exactly what is needed. Community is deeper than volunteering one night a week, even when the community wholeheartedly embraces your volunteer efforts in the ninety minutes it takes for over 300 meals to be served and received each Thursday. And the mutual transformation of those who truly belong together, both giver and receiver alike, is Spirit-inspired. If you and your organization haven’t yet taken the leap to join the Community Center for a blessed night of belonging, I encourage you to do so. It just might surprise you how much you also long for that type of community.
Emily Munger is a pastor at First Congregational United Church of Christ.
