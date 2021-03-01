The annual KCCR Farm, Home & Sport Show at the Ramkota in Pierre was a busy place this last weekend. Campers were on display outside and inside. Booths of all sorts drew attendees’ interests. Food and free candy/samples/items were plentiful. Conversation was kind of the name of the game.
The Capital Journal spoke with Tara Jungwirth Steiner, Riverfront Broadcasting LLC (KCCR) general manager, about the show.
Capital Journal: Exactly how many different vendors were there?
Tara Jungwirth Steiner: We had over 80 vendors at our 2021 show. Comparable to last year.
CJ: What was the estimated attendance this year?
TJS: Gauging attendance is tough. We do not charge admission and there are multiple doors into the Ramkota. Everyone’s perception is so different, too. Some say the numbers were up, some say the numbers were down, but all in all the consensus was this show was filled with serious buyers.
CJ: Are the vendors pretty much the same from year to year?
TJS: We do have a lot of our same vendors that come every year, but we've also added quite a few new ones too. Covid has impacted most everything, one way or another. Some vendors were concerned, so they made the decision to sit this year out. Most vendors want to be attending shows. We had some new vendors due to shows not being held in other locations.
CJ: How do you feel next year's show might go?
TJS: 2022 will be the 50th year of the Farm, Home & Sport Show. It's going to be a great show. We've got lots of fun things planned.
