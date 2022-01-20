Fast, hectic and in a hurry.
That’s how many of us describe our daily pace. In our increasingly busy schedules, it can sometimes feel difficult to fit in a good workout.
Yet you gaze in disbelief when you see someone humble-brag about their two-hour workout on social media.
Two hours? How? I feel great if find 30 spare minutes in a day.
The good news is here — some form of exercise every day benefits your body. It can be lifesaving! Really!
A recent study said that people who did less than 20 minutes of moderate or vigorous exercise per day had the highest risk of death.
Getting active can feel like a real struggle sometimes. But it’s possible. Here are workouts you can fit in a 30-minute window — or less — and still get huge benefits.
Walking, running
Walking and running are two of the easiest exercises as they can be done by nearly everyone at a pace that suits them. Just 30 minutes of walking every day can increase cardiovascular fitness, strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat and boost muscle power and endurance.
Even making small changes to your lifestyle helps. Parking spots three spaces farther away can help you to fit exercise into your daily routine. In time, you can progress by turning your walk into a speed walk or a slow jog. You might even start running when you’re feeling more comfortable.
Don’t let winter stop you — it can be a great time to get moving.
Weight training
When we hear of weight training — I like to refer to it more as “resistance” training — you might have visions of yourself in a dark corner in a gym with some big, bulky folks.
The good news is that you can use your bodyweight — squats, pushups, chin-ups or planks — or dumbbells to get a great workout. If your dumbbells are a bit lighter than what you would normally use at the gym then try more sets or more reps to get your muscles burning.
You can also try different variations of exercises, add complex or compound training — doing groupings of exercises — you’re familiar with to mix it up or do a quick session focusing on one particular area of the body on which to focus your short workout session.
Consider calisthenics
Calisthenics are exercises that use only your own bodyweight, which makes these types of exercises a lot easier to do if you’ve got a quick 20 minutes to spare and you’re away from home or the gym.
Depending on how confident you are you can start with these:
Try some basic bodyweight squats, lunges and pushups
Venture into some of the harder variations such as pistol squats, incline pushups, and chin-ups.
You can still get a good workout if you do these exercises correctly, and if you start with some beginner exercises, the risk is minimal.
HIIT session
High Intensity Interval Training or HIIT sessions are a great way to combine a range of activities into one. They can give you a really intense workout in a short period of time.
HIIT sessions usually involve performing three to five intervals of very short intense exercises followed by a short recovery period. You can come up with your own type of circuit, using body movements of a push exercise, a pull exercise, a leg exercise, a hip hinge movement and some type of core work.
Find movements and exercises that you like and tailor your HIIT sessions to be as intense as you like them.
Having a plan in place when time is tight allows you to stay on track for your fitness plan.
Always remember — something is better than zero.
