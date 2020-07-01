Rada wins weekly Touching Hearts raffle

This week’s ticket winner for The Right Turn’s Touching Hearts 50/50 fundraising raffle was Judy Rada.
After receiving the weekly prize of $50 and a gift card from Lynn’s Dakotamart in Pierre, Rada drew the Queen of Clubs from the ever-diminishing deck. If she had drawn the Ace of Hearts, she would have won the current total pot of $565, which increases each week until some weekly winner also draws the fundraiser-ending card. Fifty cards remain in the deck.
“Each week we are recognizing one of our host sites where tickets can be purchased to support the education programs at The Right Turn. Our host sites are Lynn’s Dakotamart in Pierre and Fort Pierre, Branding Iron Bistro and Cowboy Country Stores in Fort Pierre,” said Nancy Schlichenmayer, The Right Turn’s CEO.
Schlichenmayer added, “We continue to provide supports with an online platofrm, meeting individual needs of our students and child care providers.”
From the tickets sold that week, a winning ticket is drawn every Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. The drawing can be seen on Facebook Live.
