Robert and Cindy Dennis weren’t certain that anyone would have an interest in spending time at their fourth-generation ranch (where the fifth and sixth generations are also living) northwest of Wall, South Dakota. They had a long list of questions to consider before launching such a venture.
Would visitors coming from the hustle and bustle of cities and densely populated areas find satisfaction in unending vistas of grass and sky? Riding horses and checking cattle? Would the deep silence so common on northern plains prairies overwhelm them?
“Since I was a kid, we always had guests at our ranch,” Robert says. “But it was mostly family. So, when times got tough here, we talked about trying to run a guest ranch. A nearby friend has operated a B&B for a number of years. Potentially it would provide a new source of income. But would we have enough business to make it worthwhile? And what would it take to provide that kind of service?”
Robert placed one ad in “Western Horseman” magazine, thinking that if a guest ranch was in the family’s future, God would take care of it. When their ad received no response, the family believed the idea of a guest ranch wasn’t for them.
“What we didn’t know when we ran that ad was that it wasn’t the right time to develop a ranch guest experience,” Robert says. “It’s about seven years since our son came back to the ranch to work in the area as a carpenter. There isn’t enough here for him to make a living ranching, but there’s always a need for a carpenter. And he had good skills.”
It wasn’t long before Robert and Cindy realized it would help them and their son if he built them a new home. They penciled out a budget and drew up an affordable design.
“Now, with our square timber log home, we have enough bedrooms and a bathroom on every level so we can accommodate guests,” Robert says.
But he realized that just having a facility won’t bring guests to the ranch. That’s where, Robert says, God stepped in again.
“I came across a young woman on the internet who travels across the nation,” Robert says. “She asked if she could visit the ranch, experience what we offer guests, then market that information to people she knew who were searching for an opportunity like this."
The rest is history. Before the kitchen in the new home was finished, the Dennis family started booking guests.
“For one of the first visits, we didn’t have doors on the downstairs bedrooms yet, so we hung blankets so the family of four — parents and two daughters — would have privacy. While they were here we took them around to the local sights that we believe (to be) of the most interest, shared some meals and campfire moments, and everybody had a good time.”
“We have done very little advertising,” Robert says. “Word of mouth has brought in most of our business. During covid lockdowns, people preferred to stay in a small place like ours rather than a hotel. One young couple on their honeymoon lost their hotel reservations when the facility closed down due to COVID. They were traveling through on their way to Wyoming. They seemed to enjoy their stay here.”
After receiving and taking advice about posting videos on Instagram to help promote their guest ranch program, Robert saw interest in their ranch increase. Shortly after that, he took additional advice about placing videos on TikTok.
“It’s challenging to keep that all going, but we have about 250,000 TikTok followers,” Robert says.
He began using hashtags such as #stayatdennisranch and sharing the ranch website, www.dennisranch.com. Guests will learn that Robert has been producing leather goods — saddles, belts, etc. — for many years and is happy to give tours of the shop. Those who stay always have the option to choose the activities they most enjoy.
“Most people want to ride a horse,” Robert says. “We require that they begin in the corral and demonstrate that they know how to ride a horse before we turn them loose. We’ve learned that anyone who rides is limited to two hours because longer rides can result in extremely sore muscles once you slide out of that saddle.”
“We don’t call this a guest ranch,” Robert adds. “We promote it as a working ranch. Guests are welcome to come and simply observe or pitch in with whatever activity is happening during the time they’re here.”
Through his intensive grazing program, Robert frequently moves cattle, which most guests enjoy. Other activities include sightseeing, gathering around a campfire, guitar music and some cowboy poetry, all provided by Robert, his son Chance, and grandson, Gus.
“One hidden benefit of having guests is that they see firsthand how we care for our animals and operate our ranch in a sustainable way,” Robert says. “Less than two percent of the nation’s population are involved in ag these days. We want people to be aware of the truth about ranching and farming and dispel at least some of the myths out there.”
Because of modern research and education, Robert can manage the ranch in a more productive and sustainable manner than his great grandfather, grandfather, or father.
“We want people to know the truth about what’s happening here,” Robert says.
Guests will find contact and booking information at www.dennisranch.com. Fees are based on a per-day basis.
“We want guests to experience the cowboy ranching lifestyle,” Robert says. “We’ve had guests from across the United States, from France, Denmark, the UK, Switzerland, and even Mongolia. If we don’t speak a guest’s native language, we use our phones to interpret. I think everyone is enjoying this while we’re all learning.”
