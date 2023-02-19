Robert and Cindy Dennis weren’t certain that anyone would have an interest in spending time at their fourth-generation ranch (where the fifth and sixth generations are also living) northwest of Wall, South Dakota. They had a long list of questions to consider before launching such a venture.

Would visitors coming from the hustle and bustle of cities and densely populated areas find satisfaction in unending vistas of grass and sky? Riding horses and checking cattle? Would the deep silence so common on northern plains prairies overwhelm them?

