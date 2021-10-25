Mark your calendars for one of the country’s premier production beef cattle symposiums headed for Rapid City on Nov. 16-17.
The 27th Range Beef Cow Symposium is at the Monument — formerly the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Range Beef Cow Symposium is a two-day meeting covering important topics of beef cow production including cattle management, health, range management, industry issues, meat quality and marketing.
Past symposia have been very popular with beef producers during the last 40-plus years because they have presented useful, cutting-edge information for the beef cattle industry. Anyone interested in the beef cattle is encouraged and welcomed to attend.
As in the past, a trade show with vendors displaying a wide variety of cattle equipment, products and services remains an important part of the symposium. Active display vendor registration in the trade show indicates a dynamic trade show is expected.
Attendees can anticipate seeing and discussing cattle handling equipment, pharmaceuticals, feeds and many other items. Of particular interest is the latest precision agriculture equipment for the beef cattle industry.
This year’s speaker lineup for the program includes experts in the field that will provide the latest knowledge on their topics. An example topic is direct, local beef marketing to consumers. Amanda Blair and Christina Bakker, SDSU Extension meat science specialists, will provide a thorough examination of cattle management and marketing needs to produce beef products that will meet consumer expectations and promote locally-grown beef demand.
Additionally, drought and its effect on forage and feed supplies is a timely topic included in the symposium. Ryan Rhoades, CSU Extension beef specialist, and Hector Menendez, SDSU grazing livestock specialist, will address how to approach feeding cows through a feeding shortage from an overall beef enterprise system perspective.
As in the past, “bull pen sessions” at the end of the day will provide the opportunity for attendees to have in-depth discussions about program topics with the speakers.
“Participants find these sessions valuable because they get the chance to learn more about topics relative to their specific situations,” SDSU Extension Beef Specialist Julie Walker said.
The Range Beef Cow Symposium is organized by the Extension Services and Animal Science Departments of South Dakota State University, Colorado State University, the University of Wyoming and the University of Nebraska. The symposium has grown to be recognized as one of the premier production beef cattle conferences in the country since the first meeting in Chadron, Nebraska in 1969.
To learn more about the entire program, call or email Julie Walker at 605-688-5458, julie.walker@sdstate.edu or Ken Olson at 605-394-2236; kenneth.olson@sdstate.edu.
Ken Olson is a professor and beef specialist with the South Dakota State University Extension.
