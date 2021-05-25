Rangeland and Soils Days on June 2 in Murdo and Redfield will look different this year after coronavirus and other safety concerns.
For 2021, the agriculture and youth event is solely for the Go-Getter division — 14- to 18-year-olds. Organizers will judge habitat suitability for cattle and grouse, in addition to plant identification and morphology.
This year, New Wrangler — 8- to 10-year-olds — and Wrangler — 11- to 13-year-old — divisions are canceled, along with student talks and displays. Organizers will hold them again in 2022.
Because of the changes, the event is one day only, June 2, and will be held in two locations — Murdo and Redfield. Registration is $5 per person.
“Go-Getters can come as an individual or as a team of three-to-four members from the county 4-H program or FFA chapter,” Krista Ehlert, South Dakota State University Extension range specialist, said. “The top Go-Getter range team and the top Go-Getter soils team in 4-H from each event location will represent South Dakota at the National Land and Range Judging Contest held in May of the following year in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.”
Since South Dakota hasn’t sent any Go-Getters to nationals in the past two years due to COVID-19, the state will send two 4-H range teams and two 4-H soils teams for the National 2022 competition, Ehlert said
Registration for the event in Murdo starts at 8:30 a.m. CST at the Murdo Rodeo Arena, with youth departing for the site at 9 a.m. To register, pay by check to: Jones County Conservation District, P.O. Box 298, Murdo, S.D. 57559. For more information, contact Valerie Feddersen at 605-530-2020, and for contest details, contact Emily Helms at 605-570-2180.
Registration for the event in Redfield starts at noon CST in the basement of the Spink County Courthouse, with departure for the site at 12:30 p.m. Pay by check to: Spink County Conservation District, 628 Second St. SW., Redfield, S.D. 57469. For more information, contact Lance Howe at 605-460-0846.
No meals will be provided at either location. There will be a short awards presentation at the end of the judging contests.
