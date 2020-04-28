No, the Rawlins Library in Pierre is not closed. Staff members inside the building are using telephone and Internet contacts to continue helping the public. Materials from the library can be picked up curb-side.
Rawlins is offering free temporary library cards to anyone who does not currently have a card. These temporary cards expire in two months.
The building itself will remain closed to the public until the end of May. To do any library business, patrons can call (773-7421) Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. The website (rawlinslibrary.org) can also be used for all services, as well as eBooks, digital magazines, Gale courses, educational databases, virtual storytime, and others.
As an individual or family activity, the staff are challenging patrons to choose whether a given book or its subsequent movie is better. The list of books/movies combinations is extensive.
Acquisitions are still a never-ending process, whether it includes the books, the large-print books, the DVD, the taped-books, or the other collections.
