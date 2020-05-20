It’s time to dig out those library books you’ve had stashed since before the pandemic started. Rawlins Municipal Library is offering fine forgiveness between June 7-13.
“We’re really just interested in getting all of our materials back,” said Robin Schrupp, library director. “We want people to keep reading and using the library as a resource, but we need our resources back to be able to continue offering our services.”
Between January of last year and this month, more than 3,300 books or other materials are past due and have not been returned. Those 3,300 items are part of the library’s physical collection of more than 80,200 items.
“If we were going to charge our patrons all the applicable late fees and replacement costs, we’d be looking at more than $36,000,” said Schrupp. “We’re happy to waive all of that if people will just return their materials.”
The library also offers fine forgiveness every Wednesday all year long.
Schrupp said that patrons do not even need to interact with library staff when returning materials. There are two material drop sites at the library; one is at the parking lot drive-through, and the other is at the front door. Both are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In mid-March, the library swapped walk-in service for curbside service with a sanitization process. Staff put an emphasis on their virtual assistance. According to Schrupp, since the beginning of the pandemic, the library has provided more than 1,000 items a week to patrons.
Rawlins Library offers more than 159,000 books, ebooks, digital magazines and other materials for research and entertainment. Each year, more than 150,000 people visit the library with an average daily count of more than 430 patrons. It also offers programs for readers of all ages, including programs specifically designed for children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.