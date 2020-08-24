The Rawlins Library in Pierre began its Phase 3 on August 21.

“If things go well with our somewhat limited opening of Phase 3, and if COVID numbers improve, etc., we hope to be back to normal — Phase 4 — and fully operational with no restrictions by the end of 2020,” said Robin Schrupp, director of the library.

“We are taking it slow and easy for the next month or two. Programming is going to be on a ‘we’ll see’ basis,” said Schrupp.

“Our biggest hurdle right now is allowing children into the building with the requirement of being with a parent or guardian at all times. Children are just used to popping in after school or being dropped off by parents, but that is not acceptable at this time. Hopefully we can open up the soft seating and manipulatives in the children’s area in Phase 4 as well,” said Schrupp.

“We had considered doing some outdoor in-person Storytimes in September, but that is up to our Children’s Librarian, Virginia Kaus, and what the public is comfortable with at this time. We do plan on having a large book sale yet this year for a Friends of the Library fundraiser. I would anticipate in late fall, early winter,” said Schrupp.

Thank you for your continued interest in the activities of the Library. We are hoping for a more normal year in 2021 with full programming and activities resumed, if all goes well,” said Schrupp.

