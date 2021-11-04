Healthier Shepherd's Pie
This approach to a popular baked casserole cuts carbs and calories but keeps the flavor. You can make it from start to finish all in a cast-iron skillet or bake it in a casserole dish if you prefer.

Ingredients1½ pounds ground beef, turkey or chicken or a mix of two or more

2 stalks celery diced

½ cup diced scallions green onions

½ package of frozen green beans

1 teaspoon thyme

¼ cup beef stock or bone broth

½ cup diced mushrooms (optional)

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons cumin

1 head riced cauliflower

⅔ cup almond milk (unsweetened)

1 tablespoon butter or ghee

2 cloves minced garlic

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

DirectionsPreheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a cast-iron skillet, brown the meat. When it is browned, rinse and return to skillet.

Add in diced celery, onion, broth and apple cider vinegar and simmer for 5 minutes.

Add thyme, mushrooms, green beans and cumin. Add salt and pepper to taste and let it simmer on low (about 15 minutes) while you make the cauliflower mashed potatoes.

Steam the cauliflower until tender. Drain and place in a blender. Add almond milk, crushed garlic, ghee and salt and pepper, then blend until smooth.

Bake for 25-30 minutes until the topping has browned color and the mix is bubbling. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.

