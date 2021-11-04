featured Recipe: Healthier Shepherd’s Pie By Avera Nutrition Team Nov 4, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe for only $2.49/week Avera Health Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This approach to a popular baked casserole cuts carbs and calories but keeps the flavor. You can make it from start to finish all in a cast-iron skillet or bake it in a casserole dish if you prefer.Ingredients1½ pounds ground beef, turkey or chicken or a mix of two or more2 stalks celery diced½ cup diced scallions green onions½ package of frozen green beans1 teaspoon thyme¼ cup beef stock or bone broth½ cup diced mushrooms (optional)¼ cup apple cider vinegar2 teaspoons cumin1 head riced cauliflower⅔ cup almond milk (unsweetened)1 tablespoon butter or ghee2 cloves minced garlic1 tablespoon chopped parsleySalt and pepper to tasteDirectionsPreheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.In a cast-iron skillet, brown the meat. When it is browned, rinse and return to skillet.Add in diced celery, onion, broth and apple cider vinegar and simmer for 5 minutes.Add thyme, mushrooms, green beans and cumin. Add salt and pepper to taste and let it simmer on low (about 15 minutes) while you make the cauliflower mashed potatoes.Steam the cauliflower until tender. Drain and place in a blender. Add almond milk, crushed garlic, ghee and salt and pepper, then blend until smooth.Bake for 25-30 minutes until the topping has browned color and the mix is bubbling. Sprinkle with parsley before serving. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beef Stock Broth Almond Milk Food Gastronomy Teaspoon Pepper Cauliflower Thyme Cumin Apple Cider Vinegar Salt Celery Green Bean Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Capital Journal Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
