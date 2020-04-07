According to the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region, developed recreation sites are temporarily closed.
In South Dakota, these restriction areas include the Fort Pierre National Grasslands, the Black Hills National Forest and the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands.
Closed developed recreation sites include campgrounds, day-use areas, picnic areas and any other constructed facility amenities – such as potable water stations, fire rings/grills, picnic tables, restroom facilities with flush or vaulted toilets and trashcans and trash collection services.
Parking facilities, trails and trailheads remain open.
Dispersed camping, hiking and river uses are allowed, although discouraged.
Dispersed camping includes camping on a national forest or grassland where recreation facilities or services are not provided. Forest and grassland visitors camping in dispersed recreation sites, hiking or embarking on river activities are encouraged to adhere to safety and responsibility guidelines. Some of these include:
- Avoid crowding in parking lots, trails, scenic overlooks and other areas.
- Prepare for limited or no services, such as restroom facilities and garbage collection.
- Prepare to pack up and remove trash and human waste.
Prohibitions include the following:
- Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues.
- Coal and wood burning stoves and sheepherder’s stoves.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building.
“While we know that going outside provides forest and grassland visitors needed space, exercise and satisfaction, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” said Jennifer Eberlien, acting regional forester based out of Denver, CO. “We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can, while protecting and keeping employees, the public and our communities safe from the virus, as well as protecting and keeping communities and natural and cultural resources safe from unwanted human-caused wildfires.”
Check with the Forest Service for which people may be excluded from these closures and restrictions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.