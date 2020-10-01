In 1970 the crew of Apollo 13 came safely home, Richard Nixon was president, and Frank Farrar was governor of South Dakota. That year in history in July was also when a small group of Christians formally organized Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church of Pierre.
This year, Redeemer Ev. Luth. Church - part of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS) - is celebrating their 50th anniversary. Though the congregation was formally formed in 1970, they had been gathering for several years by then. In 1967 Pastor Nathan Engel of St. Paul Ev. Luth. Church in Faith drove over 100 miles to conduct the first official worship service for seven people in the “Hospitality Room” of the First National Bank in Pierre. For the next several years, the small group of Christians continued to worship at Thompson Funeral Home while being served by pastors from Zion Ev. Luth. Church in Mobridge, Zion Ev. Luth. Church Akaska, and St. Paul Ev. Luth. Church in Faith.
Redeemer Ev. Luth. Church’s first called pastor was Floyd Brand who had just graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary. While Pastor Brand served (1970-1976), the congregation formally organized, chose the name Redeemer Ev. Luth. Church, and built a church building still located on 813 Mellette Avenue.
Since then, the church has seen a few changes over the years, including receiving a hand-carved oak altar made in Germany at the turn of the 19th century, expanding their balcony in order to have some Sunday School rooms, and a new outdoor Church sign.
Currently, the members of church are being served by Pastor John Schwartz, and they are planning on building an addition to their fellowship area to allow for more and larger gatherings.
Which is perfect for this small congregation. They are loving and welcoming. They arrive early and stay late just so the adults have time to talk and catch-up with each other, while the kids enjoy playing together. It feels like being at home with one big family. They would love to welcome you also to God's house, your home.
Going back another 50 years, in 1920 the 19th amendment was ratified, President Woodrow Wilson was finishing his term while candidate Warren Harding was elected, and the ninth governor of South Dakota, Peter Norbeck, was in office. 1920 also marks the 100th anniversary of another body of Christians formally forming the Dakota-Montana District of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS). The WELS can trace their history all the way back to 1850 when the Wisconsin Synod formed. In 1892 the Wisconsin Synod, Minnesota Synod, and Michigan Synod joined to form one synod later named WELS.
The WELS would not stay within those three states. As settlers moved into the Dakota territory, so did pastors to share God’s Word. Lutheran pastors in the 1880s-1920s were scarce, but hard workers just like the rest of the people of the Dakotas. Some pastors would travel by horse and buggee for six weeks at a time to visit every town that did not have a regular pastor. At this time, pastors in the Dakotas were part of the Minnesota District. That would not last very long, because in 1920 the Dakota-Montana District was from in order to reduce travel time to district conventions and for the sake of better and more focused ministry done in the Dakotas including our very own town of Pierre.
2020 not only marks the 50th anniversary of Redeemer Ev. Luth. Church but it is also the 100th anniversary of this church’s district, the Dakota-Montana district, which now spans over 1,200 miles and is home to 70 different congregations.
To learn more about Redeemer Ev. Luth. Church, visit www.redeemerpierre.net or call 244-5201. To learn more about the WELS, visit www.wels.net.
