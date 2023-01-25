We’re born with all the tools we need to heal our own injuries. As we age, our bodies forget these paths.
Professionals who work in orthobiologics, also known as regenerative medicine, use your cells to boost natural healing.
“It can help anyone from a teenager with jumper’s knee to a person who’s 90 with arthritis,” orthopedics specialist Dr. Jonathan Buchanan, Avera Orthopedics Sioux Falls, said.
Injections of both tissues and cells are administered directly into injured tendons, ligaments or joints, where your body can immediately put the material to use to reduce inflammation, heal an injury or reduce pain. Treatment can improve blood flow and promote soft cartilage growth at the site of pain or injury.
Regenerative medicine
This unique treatment approach takes place during a clinic visit. After exams and images, exercise on a treadmill or elliptical machine takes place.
“Activity increases the level of blood platelets,” Buchanan explained.
The team draws your blood, then processes it in a laboratory machine (a centrifuge) that can separate and concentrate parts of the blood.
The care team uses ultrasound imaging to find the location for reinjection. The most common methods used include cell, tissue and placental tissue matrix injections.
Cell injections: These minimally invasive procedures treat tendon pain using bone marrow aspirate (BMA) cells found in the bone marrow located in your pelvis or adipose-derived cells (ADC), which are fat cells found under the skin in your abdominal area.
Tissue injections:They can add healing and reduce inflammation, support tissue regrowth and prevent the development of scar tissue.
Placental tissue matrix injections: In these cases, donated human placental tissue is injected to help reduce your pain, inflammation or injury.
Regeneration benefits
Orthobiologic medicine can help any bio-muscular condition, from spine injuries to pain in the joints or lower back, benefitting different patients.
Older people who have recurring or long-lasting pain in joints yet are not good candidates for joint surgery. They might face arthritis, repetitive use problems or joint pain.
People of all ages with specific bio-muscular issues due to sports, trauma or certain work-related repetitive-use conditions.
Younger people with sports-related injuries, including ligament, tendon and joint tweaks that hurt a lot but don’t require surgery.
While oral anti-inflammatory medication, physical therapy or corticosteroid injections most often are first-line treatments for pain, Buchanan said regenerative measures help many.
“Most of my patients have tried conservative measures,” he said. “They want more options, outside of surgery or medication and steroids.”
After the procedure
Most people report tenderness in the injection area for a few days. They also will be asked to reduce their use of stairs or the amount of weight lifted for a period of a few weeks.
“It depends on where the pain is coming from,” Buchanan said.
In about two weeks, patients return and repeat the process. Patients with tendon issues receive about three shots, while those who have joint pain get two.
“Yearly boosters can help people avoid pain for long periods,” Buchanan added.
