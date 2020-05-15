South Dakota is not including long-term care facilities in its COVID-19 case reporting. But health officials announced Thursday that testing will ramp up at nursing homes, while a leading nonprofit encourages relatives of those residents to make sure they are safe.
The pandemic has ravaged long-term care facilities across the country. Erik Gaikowski, state director of ARRP South Dakota, said for people who have loved ones in a nursing home, it's understandable to have fears about them becoming infected.
He said that is why it is important to contact these facilities to get key information.
"The first question you obviously want to ask is, 'Has anyone in your facility been tested positive for COVID-19?'" said Gaikowski. "And then from that point on, then you move on to other questions, such as, 'What is the nursing home or care facility doing to prevent more infections?' "
On its website, AARP has a list of suggested questions and other guidelines for anyone worried about loved ones in nursing homes.
The state health department said over the next four weeks, it plans to test residents at all facilities. Officials said nearly 50 South Dakota nursing homes and nearly 70 assisted-living centers have seen substantial spread of the new coronavirus.
This week, at least 20 resident deaths connected to COVID-19 were reported at a Sioux Falls care facility, raising new concerns about the impact on nursing homes. Gaikowski said even though there are tight restrictions on visitations, AARP is urging policymakers and home operators to make accommodations for people to connect with their loved ones.
"Whether it's virtual visitation, phone calls, video chats - whatever the case may be" said Gaikowski.
As for seeking answers, Gaikowski recommends that people turn to the state's long-term care ombudsman if they do not feel they are getting adequate information from a facility administrator.
