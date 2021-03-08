The Hipple twins, George and John, took over the Capital Journal from their parents. They may now be gone, but their influence is still remembered.
George Robert Hipple died Jan. 1 and John Henry Hipple passed Wednesday, both at the age of 92. Family members and former co-workers remember them as devoted and engaged members of the Pierre community — through both the newspaper and their other hobbies.
Kevin Hipple, George’s son, recalls snippets of the family as the newspaper experienced major changes over the years. At one time, “Right across the back alley behind the paper was the D & E Restaurant. Because of its proximity to the paper, it was often the site of family meetings. Since Hipples tend to be loud, John often had to apologize as they left the building to the restaurant-at-large for the heated discussions,” Kevin Hipple said.
The Hipples were always a tight-knit family, Kevin said.
“George and John lived at opposite ends of the same block, and their kids were basically the same age. So the two families ate, played, camped, and fished together a lot. When they decided to go fishing, George or John would yell up the block, ‘Going fishing!’ and the neighborhood kids would pile into the back of one of their pickups. Then off they would go to the local fishing hole, with eight or 12 kids loaded in the back,” he said.
John and George were born in 1928 to Robert and Lois (Henry) Hipple. While attending high school, the two participated in a surveying trip to Alaska for a summer. This was a working trip where they traveled by canoe and lived off dried food and the bounty of the land.
After graduation, John and George joined the Army Air Corps, and were both stationed in Greenland. They took and analyzed aerial photographs. Later, they used their GI Bill to attend Yale University — their dad’s alma mater — where they made the varsity basketball and track teams. Later, they made the Harvard/Yale traveling track team, setting a few records in running and jumping events as they traveled around Europe.
“While in England, they got to watch Roger Bannister run, and to meet him. At the time, Bannister had not yet set the four-minute-mile record,” Kevin Hipple said.
They began working at the Capital Journal, the family newspaper business. John took pictures and wrote stories, while George did production and general business. They worked through the conversion from letterpresses to offset presses and into the digital age. As the business grew, they had to move to larger facilities, two different times. It isn’t easy moving a printing press.
“At the time they had an active print shop, in addition to printing the paper. They also sold office supplies and furniture,” Kevin Hipple said. “They had moved back to Pierre in time for the 1952 flood. The Capital Journal offices were located on South Pierre Street at the time of the flood and they could only get to the building by boat during the flood. Recovery from that event was time consuming and difficult.”
The family owned the newspaper until 2005, when it was purchased by the family-owned Arizona company Wick Communications.
John married Dawn Delores Young in 1952. George married Janet Nellermoe in 1953. Each couple spent their honeymoon at the family cabin in Hisega, South Dakota. John and Dawn had four children: Debra, Brad, Scott, and Brian. Dawn died in 2009. George and Janet had three children: Kevin, Terry and Chris.
The Capital Journal’s Business and Human Resources Manager Marylinn Baker, a longtime employee who worked with George and John, remembers her time with them fondly.
“George and John Hipple were still running the newspaper when I began working at Hipple Printing (in 1985). At first it was difficult to tell them apart. There were slight differences in the way they dressed and in their personalities. George joked that it was easy to tell them apart — he was the one with more hair in his ears. They definitely both had a sense of humor,” Baker said.
“I worked more with the next generation of their family, but they were still a great part of my work memories. John kept busy with newsroom activities. He would often come out to watch the Capital Journal bowling team. He would quietly appear with a big bowl of popcorn, and luckily didn’t bring his reporter’s notepad. George was always building and fixing things at work. I’ll never forget him coming at me with a tape measure to make sure the printer stand he was building would be the right height for me. George would also bring his dog Bitsy in to visit us — she knew where to go for treats,” Baker said. “Long after George and John retired, I attended their 90th birthday party. It was like a big work/family reunion.”
Both men were avid bowlers, and were inducted into the South Dakota Bowling Hall of Fame. They were also lifelong outdoorsman. According to George, he drove the last boat through the final opening in the Missouri River before they closed it, creating the Oahe Dam.
When the Army Corps of Engineers was building the dam, John asked the workers if they could help widen the boat ramp in town. At the time, the ramp — a single lane in a large cut bank on the river’s edge — was near the current American Legion cabin. They showed up to do the work with a bulldozer on a trailer. The operator told George and John it would be just as easy to create a beach. He spent the morning pushing that cut bank down and forming a beach similar to what is in that location today.
They were instrumental in starting the Oahe Yacht Club to help coordinate the early boating adventures as the waters started to rise behind the dams on the Missouri River. There wasn’t a rescue squad at the time, so if something happened to a boater, the Oahe Yacht club was called. Both George and John kept an extra can of gas around at all times in case a boater got stranded on the river.
Shortly after the dam was built, fishing really took off below the dam. George would frequently take the families out fishing on the river. Rather than purchase minnows at the bait shop, he would boat up into the tunnels on the emergency spillway and dip minnows out of the shady water before going fishing. At the time he would use large homemade lead jigs with bucktails tied on the back.
Those jigs would weigh between one and two ounces to get to the bottom in the fast water below the current. They would even cast their own jigs and fishing weights, since they had a ready supply of lead from the newspaper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.