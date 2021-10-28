In a few days, Lutheran churches will be celebrating Reformation Sunday, which marks the anniversary of when Martin Luther posted 95 theses to a church door in Wittenberg protesting the Catholic church, mostly regarding their use of indulgences.
Before I continue further, I want to state something quite clearly, I do not bring this up to condemn or make fun of the Catholic church. In fact, I give thanks for my siblings in Christ in the Catholic church, and the continued ecumenical dialogue between the Catholic church and the Lutheran churches has been very positive in recent years.
Instead, I share this because I believe each denominational expression of Christianity has something substantial to add to the global Christian conversation. Whether it is Catholic, Methodist, Eastern Orthodox, Baptist, Presbyterian, non-denominational, United Church in Christ, Pentecostal, Lutheran, you name it, every church body that confesses Jesus Christ to be our Lord and Messiah is a part of the Christian conversation.
Today, I simply wish to share a piece of what I find valuable in the Lutheran expression of Christianity that I hope all denominations can benefit from, just as Lutherans benefit from what other denominations have to share.
In his letter to the Romans, Paul writes this in chapter 3, “But now, apart from law, the righteousness of God has been disclosed, and is attested by the law and the prophets, the righteousness of God through faith in Jesus Christ for all who believe. For there is no distinction, since all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God; they are now justified by his grace as a gift, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (NRSV).
The Apostle Paul equalizes the playing field between Gentile and Jew, rich and poor, slave and free, and all status-based characteristics by saying we all sin and fall short of the glory of God. No matter who we are, where we come from, what status we have in life, we all need Jesus. What I appreciate about Luther’s theological insight is his focus on grace as a gift, to highlight what Jesus Christ has already done for us.
Where I am going is to the promises of God found in the sacraments, particularly baptism and holy communion. In the sacraments we are promised the forgiveness of sin, salvation, the presence of the Holy Spirit in baptism, and, depending on your denomination’s theology it may differ, but here’s the Lutheran perspective, the presence of Jesus Christ in communion. These promises are for you, they are not about what you do but what Christ has already done for you.
Again, this is one look into one Christian denomination’s theology, but I hope you find it valuable. I hope you feel secured and encouraged knowing that God is with you no matter what, that God’s promises are for you, and that grace is always available to us. I pray that as we remember the questions and conversations that happened during the Reformation that we continue to have dialogue today, conversing about how we each bring something fruitful to the table of Christianity. May we be open to each other as siblings in Christ, respecting our differences, while dwelling together in our common ground of what it means to faithfully follow our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Matt Spoden is the pastor at the Resurrection Lutheran Church in Pierre.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.