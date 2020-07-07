The federal tax income tax filing and payment deadline is July 15. To avoid penalties and interest, people who owe taxes, even if they have a filing extension, should carefully review their situation and pay what they can by July 15.
Due to COVID-19, the original filing deadline and tax payment due date for 2019 was postponed from April 15.
For people facing hardships, including those affected by COVID-19, who cannot pay in full, the IRS has several options available on IRS.gov/payments. “Taxpayers who are unable to pay their taxes in full should act as quickly as possible since interest and penalties can rapidly accumulate when more time passes,” said Adam Steiner, acting special agent in charge IRS Criminal Investigation, St. Louis field office. “You must pay the taxes you owe by July 15.”
“Please make sure to file your taxes on time, and never share your personal or financial information with anyone you do not know and trust,” said Ron Parsons, U.S. Attorney District of South Dakota.
Parsons and Steiner remind taxpayers that scammers are hard at work, looking for ways to steal your personal information and your money. Stay alert. The IRS will not contact you by phone, email or social media to ask for personal information. Any of these contacts is a scam.
For official information, go directly and solely to IRS.gov.
