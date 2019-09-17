During its monthly meeting on Sept. 16, the Pierre Fire Department’s 20-member rescue squad practiced patient care and packaging.
The rescue squad worked with American Medical Response (AMR, the area’s ambulance service) “on their equipment and what we might do to help out the ambulance crews,” said Brandon McCarthy, captain of the Pierre rescue team. “Our role was familiarization of their equipment."
McCarthy has been a member of the Pierre Fire Department since October 2009. He hesitates to say that he has been captain of his team “for at least four years,” quickly adding, “Each company holds internal elections each year for captains. Many of us fit the minimum qualifications. We are nominated, then elected in as unit captain. There are several people on the squad eligible to be captain.”
Despite McCarthy’s humbleness, one of the minimal requirements is firefighter certification. The State Fire Service Training Program offers training materials and coordinates training courses for state fire school, district fire schools, National Fire Academy courses and other special training classes. A person must first be on the Pierre Fire Department for five years before they can even apply for the rescue squad. There are only 20 team members. Some of the squad members are also trained Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).
“We meet at the beginning of the year, where we pick training topics based on what we may have to respond to during the year. This last meeting and training session we were familiarizing ourselves with the AMR equipment and what they need us to do when we are called to assist them,” said McCarthy.
For trainings, members are rotated through, “so there aren’t 20 of us on one task,” said McCarthy.
