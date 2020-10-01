For the first time in more than 10 years, admission fees at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre are changing – and South Dakota residents benefit.
As of Oct. 1, all S.D. residents - from young students through all ages - are admitted to the museum at the Cultural Heritage Center free of charge.
“We’ve been studying the idea of giving South Dakotans free admission for a number of years,” said Jay Smith, museum director. “And, we believe we will see an uptick in donations from the citizens of South Dakota who have always supported the activities of the S.D. State Historical Society – both at the donation box and through annual giving, membership and other income producers,”
Other changes to admission fees include $8 for out-of-state adults - $7 if AAA members - and $6 for out-of-state seniors ages 60-and-older. All adult tour groups will be charged $5 per person as well, regardless of where they are from. “These new fees are well within industry standard,” said Smith.
“We are excited to offer free admission to the museum at the Cultural Heritage Center for South Dakotans,” said Jay D. Vogt, director of the S.D. State Historical Society. “We have also made some changes to our membership program.”
Both the museum and archives reopened on June 15, observing social distancing and other protocols during the pandemic.
The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sundays and most holidays. For more information about exhibits, special events and upcoming activities, call 605-773-3458. The state archives is open by appointment only, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CDT. Researchers are urged to call 605-773-3804 ahead to ensure personal space.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.