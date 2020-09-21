The South Dakota Horseshoe Pitchers Association held their state tournament at Griffin Park in Pierre on August 29 for doubles and August 30 for singles.
According to Carlene Barber, SDHPA secretary/treasurer and president of Pierre Horseshoe Club, the State Horseshoe Doubles Tournament had three classes.
The A Division State Tournament Champions, after a playoff, were Roland Kleinschmidt of Harrold) and James Benton of Fort Pierre, 2nd place Carla Brave of Rosebud and Chester Cross Dog of Rapid City, 3rd place Thomas Lee of Waubay and Arlen Lee of Virgin Creek.
In the B Division taking 1st place Macey Chambers of Pierre and Bryce Chambers of Blunt, 2nd place Walter Osterberg, Jr. of Volga and Tom Dunham of Alcester, 3rd place Carlene Barber and John Barber both of Pierre.
In the C Division 1st place Chace Humphrey and Chuck Humphrey both of Pierre, 2nd place Dee Robinson and Tanner Steineke both of Sioux Falls, 3rd place B.C. Struble of Buffalo and Sheldon Struble of Belle Fourche.
State Singles Horseshoe Tournament results:
Juniors A – State Champion is Chace Humphrey of Pierre, 2nd place Logan Chambers of Blunt.
Elders A – State Champion is Carl Chambers of Blunt), 2nd place Walter Osterberg, Jr. of Volga. Elders B – 1st Place James Benton of Fort Pierre), 2nd place Billy Markwed of Midland.
Ladies A – State Champion is Carlene Barber of Pierre. Ladies B – 1st Place Carla Brave of Rosebud, 2nd place Macey Chambers of Pierre, 3rd place Crystal Walton of Dell Rapids.
Men’s A – State Champion is Thomas Lee of Waubay), 2nd place Jim Wike of Rosebud, 3rd place Chester Cross Dog of Rapid City. Men’s B – 1st Place is Aaron Sestak of Spearfish, 2nd place Don Harmon of Spearfish, 3rd place Arlen Lee of Virgin Creek. Men’s C – 1st Place Tracey Heaton of Spearfish), 2nd place Tanner Steineke of Sioux Falls, 3rd place B.C. Struble of Buffalo. Men’s D – 1st Place Cody Haiwick of Whitewood, 2nd place Sheldon Struble of Belle Fourche, 3rd place Pete Tenold of Reva.
The Pierre Horseshoe Club thanks the city of Pierre Parks and Recreation Department for its support. "You are awesome!," said Barber.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.