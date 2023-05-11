Springtime and early summer are when the rhubarb leaves begin to grow and unfold, and all the delicious rhubarb appears. It’s a little funny that we usually serve this vegetable as a fruit but nonetheless, it’s SO good and usually in abundance especially here in our South Dakota gardens.
Our family loves to make recipes with rhubarb. When I start making our favorites in the spring, it always feels like some kind of monumental marking that the gardening season has officially begun.
One of our favorite recipes to make with rhubarb is Rhubarb Buttermilk Cake. This is the first recipe that I make with our rhubarb in the spring to “kick-off” using the garden produce.
This cake is a yummy play on a coffee cake. The recipe will fit in a 9×13 pan which is quite a bit unless you are serving a crowd so you can always cut the recipe in half and bake in an 8×8 baking dish instead.
Rhubarb Cake with Buttermilk Recipe
What You Need:
2 cups Sugar
2 eggs
1/4 cup Butter, melted
2 cups Buttermilk
1 teaspoon Salt
1 teaspoon Baking Soda
2 teaspoons Baking Powder
4 cups All Purpose Flour
2 cups Rhubarb, diced
In a large bowl, cream the sugar, eggs, butter, and salt together.
Slowly add in the buttermilk and mix until it’s well incorporated. If you don’t have buttermilk from the store, you can make your own for this recipe by mixing 2 cups of milk with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice or vinegar.
Add in the baking soda, baking powder, and flour. Mix until there are no lumps of batter remaining.
Fold in the pieces of rhubarb last. You can use fresh or frozen. You may need to bake slightly longer if you use frozen because of the moisture content.
Pour the batter into a greased, or tin foil lined 9×13 baking pan. If you’d like, combine 1/2 cup of sugar with 2 tablespoons of melted butter and crumble over the top of the cake before baking. If you want to lessen the amount of sugar used, skip this step.
Bake the cake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean and the center is no longer wiggly. Let it cool slightly to cut but serve warm.
Tip: You can make this cake gluten free by swapping out the regular flour for an all-purpose or cup for cup gluten free flour.
For a delicious optional, but highly recommended topping:
1/2 cup Sugar
1/2 cup Butter
1/2 cup Half & Half
1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract
Combine on the stovetop and simmer together for 2 minutes while constantly stirring. Serve as a warm sauce over warm pieces of the cake.
If you’ve been looking for another great way to use your fresh rhubarb this spring, I hope you will give this recipe for Rhubarb Buttermilk Cake a try!
Merissa Alink believes in making the most with what you have and writes about frugal tips, from-scratch recipes, simple living, and much more at www.littlehouseliving.com.
