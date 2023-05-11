Merissa Alink

Merissa Alink 

Springtime and early summer are when the rhubarb leaves begin to grow and unfold, and all the delicious rhubarb appears. It’s a little funny that we usually serve this vegetable as a fruit but nonetheless, it’s SO good and usually in abundance especially here in our South Dakota gardens.

Our family loves to make recipes with rhubarb. When I start making our favorites in the spring, it always feels like some kind of monumental marking that the gardening season has officially begun.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments