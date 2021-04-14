The T.F. Riggs High School Theatre Department will present “A Lighter Shade of Noir” April 15-17 starting at 7 p.m. each evening in the Riggs Theater.
This play is a mashup of classic detective characters, their sidekicks, and their villains all coming together for “The International Private Detective Gala.” This three-act comedy is directed by Jenny Hodges.
Gumshoes, detectives, and sleuths are attending the International Private Detective gala. But everything is not what it seems. Will the world’s most dastardly villains foil them with a fiendish master plan? This is a fabulously funny and high-styling take on ‘film noir,’ a cinematic term referring to stylish Hollywood crime dramas, especially those with cynical attitudes, common in the 1940s and 1950s.
Riggs actors performing in “A Lighter Shade of Noir” include seniors Liam Kelly, William Hodges, James Gardner, Teoni Dawson, Kyleigh Vanneman and Conlan Rendell; juniors Abbie Pillen, Ain Peterson, Austin Doll, Kale Eckstein and Ainslee Hutchinson; sophomores Dani DeVaney, Hannah Kari, Brooke Allison, Kendra Rounds, Xyaylin Henderson, McCahl Schmitz, Ellie Noyes and Kate Mullett; and freshmen Ashlyn Pitlick, Kaylee Miller, Claire Steffenson, Jasie Smith, Hannah Trautman, Sophia Maunu, Grace Schumacher, Rick Scott, Gavin Black Bear, Lilli Doll and Ava Gors. The technical crew includes Mesa Winder, Thomas Fishcer, Adee Abernathy, Taryn Bormann, Teyah Lewis, Nicole Turner, Nicole Turner, Kate Mullett, Nathan Degreef and Liam Pohlman.
Tickets are available at the door: $5 for adults, $3 for students, activity tickets allowed.
