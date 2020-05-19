Rodd Bauck -
These T.F. Riggs High School students earned choral awards at Riggs for this school year.
According to Rodd Bauck - choir director, those vocalists earning:
Letters in Choir
Seniors - Zoe Blumer, Melinda Clements, McKayla Gunderson, Sarah Hancock, Isiah Hand, Eli Houdyshell, Will Kessler, Ashley Korber, Sydney Morley, Josie Munson, Madelyn Nadeau, Morgan Reiser, Max Sevier, Mickenzie Tucker, and Bailey Wagner
Juniors - Blake Berger, Ruben Bowen, Blake Jones, Jacob Larson, Levi McKinley, Jordan Morley, Michael VanDeWiele, Thomas Vetsch, and Alyssa Walker
Sophomores - Bayle Hanna, Ainslie Hutchinson, Claire Koenecke, Lincoln Mefferd, Jackson Overweg, and Samantha Sevier
Freshmen - Brooke Allison, Danielle DeVaney
Outstanding Choral Member Awards
Senior - Max Sevier, Junior - Jacob Larson, Sophomore - Claire Koenecke, Freshman - Brooke Allison
National Choral Award Recipient
Eli Houdyshell
