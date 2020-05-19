Rodd Bauck -

These T.F. Riggs High School students earned choral awards at Riggs for this school year.

According to Rodd Bauck - choir director, those vocalists earning:

Letters in Choir

Seniors - Zoe Blumer, Melinda Clements, McKayla Gunderson, Sarah Hancock, Isiah Hand, Eli Houdyshell, Will Kessler, Ashley Korber, Sydney Morley, Josie Munson, Madelyn Nadeau, Morgan Reiser, Max Sevier, Mickenzie Tucker, and Bailey Wagner

Juniors - Blake Berger, Ruben Bowen, Blake Jones, Jacob Larson, Levi McKinley, Jordan Morley, Michael VanDeWiele, Thomas Vetsch, and Alyssa Walker

Sophomores - Bayle Hanna, Ainslie Hutchinson, Claire Koenecke, Lincoln Mefferd, Jackson Overweg, and Samantha Sevier

Freshmen - Brooke Allison, Danielle DeVaney

Outstanding Choral Member Awards

Senior - Max Sevier, Junior - Jacob Larson, Sophomore - Claire Koenecke, Freshman - Brooke Allison

National Choral Award Recipient

Eli Houdyshell

Tags

Load comments