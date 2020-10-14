The T.F. Riggs High School Fall Concert on Oct. 13 could be said to have opposed the times.
Despite everyone wearing facemasks, the audience being as spread out as possible, and tremendous rehearsal challenges, the Riggs' Theater was filled with music under the title, “I Sing Because I’m Happy.”
Dressed in black tuxedos and black evening gowns, and facemasks that the majority were also black, members of three separate choirs performed a variety of American folk songs, Spirituals, and contemporary choral music.
“It may be hard to find happiness amid the pandemic,” Director Rodd Bauck on the program. “The end of last year was heartbreaking for many people. This school year has been far from normal, but I am thankful that I get to see my students and make music with them. We get to do what we love, what makes us happy. We sing because we are happy.”
The Treble Choir (all women voices) first performed “Shady Grove.” Their second selection was an upbeat version of “Kum Ba Yah.” “Road Rage (rated G)” ended with the iconic children's question of ‘Are we there yet.’ Changing pace, the choir ended with “Amazing Grace.”
The Chamber Choir performed all its three pieces acapella (no instruments). First was the less-well-known, yet well-done, “I’m Building Me a Home” spiritual song. “I Will Be With You” challenged the performers through its dissonance and resolution. Their final piece was on the Billboard Top 100 list in 1960 and in 1968, and the Chamber Choir did it justice, “This Magic Moment.”
The Concert Choir began with the classic choral repertoire “With a Voice of Singing.” “I Dreamed of Rain” has a pop feel as well as a folk song appeal. The piece “I Dream a World” is recalled as a piece dedicated to the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, and is appropriate considering the pandemic, but still fits the concert theme because “I do dream a world when this is all behind us. Of such, I dream,” said Bauck. The concert’s finale was “I Sing Because I’m Happy,” a gospel rendition of the hymn "His Eye is on the Sparrow."
“I was just very pleased and extremely proud,” Bauck said after the concert. “My students love to sing and they love choir, so I knew they could rise up to the challenges of the pandemic and overcome them.”
